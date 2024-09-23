Entertainment

Emily Blunt’s daughters weird response on iconic role in ‘Devil Wears Prada’ laid bare

Emily Blunt revealed that she felt her character Emily Charlton in the 2006 movie was rather uncomfortable

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Emily Blunt revealed that her daughters once viewed her as the 'meanest person' due to her role in The Devil Wears Prada.

The actress said to Page Six that she felt her character Emily Charlton in the 2006 movie was rather uncomfortable. Hazel, 10, and Violet, 7, whom she shares with her husband John Krasinski.

In response, Blunt said, "They thought I was the meanest person they've ever met."

In the film The Devil Wears Prada, the actress co-stars with Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway as a nervous assistant at the fictional Runway fashion magazine.

Nonetheless, a lot of people still adore the movie, which continues to surprise the Oppenheimer star.

“It’s incredible that it has such an indelible fingerprint on people … and it’s quoted to me every week,” she said.

Alongside Streep, Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci, Blunt also recalled having "the time of our lives" while filming the comedy-drama under David Frankel's direction.

“At the time I was young, it was my first big movie,” The Fall Guy actress said.

She added, “I remember my agent calling me and telling me about the opening weekend. I was like, ‘Is that good?’ Like I didn’t know what was good.”

To note, the Devil Wears Prada made an incredible $326 million at the global box office after its premiere.

