Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne says 'I do' to fiancé Joe Hooten

Corinne Foxx exchanged wedding vows with the love of her life Joe Hooten.
On Sunday, Jamie Foxx‘s daughter got married with her fiancé in an intimate ceremony.
The Jamie Foxx Show star Garcelle Beauvais was among the renowned guests at the nuptial. She also shared the pictures from the event on her Instagram.
Garcelle captioned the post, "Last night we got to witness & celebrate the love of @corinnefoxx and @joe.hooten . Your love & respect for each other is palpable . Corinne you looked stunning.”
In the viral pictures, Corinne and Joe can be seen holding hands during their ceremony.
The 30-year old bride wore an off-the-shoulder gown that she paired it with a simple tulle veil.
Joe and her new bride met in 2018. They later on got engaged in December 2023.
Jamie reacted on the engagement announcement, "You are a perfect example of what being in love is. You care about each other's life mental and physical… and you have each other’s back… congratulations on your engagement."
At the wedding ceremony, he can be seen getting emotional during a father-daughter dance.
On the personal front, Jamie welcomed his daughter with ex-friend Connie Kline on February 15, 1994.