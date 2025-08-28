Billie Eilish lands special deal after concluding Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour

Home / Entertainment

Billie Eilish has joined forces with Barbie maker company Mattel for a special UNO pack.

As per the manufacturing company website, the Birds of a Feather hitmaker is one of Uno’s “biggest fans.”

A description on Billie’s website says the music artist designed the deck, which features “colours, symbols and numbers that showcase her artistic aesthetic, printed on 300-gram premium card stock.”

On Wednesday, August 27, UNO announced the special edition of cards “designed” by the Grammy winner.

The announcement read, “We shouldn’t have to say it, but this is the greatest. Designed with @billieeilish herself, UNO Canvas Billie Eilish brings her vision of the game to life with custom card art. Now available for pre-order at billieeilish.com.”

Another post of the manufacturing company stated, “Billie Eilish is one of the most enthusiastic players of the game, and this September 9th, you can be too. The UNO Canvas Billie Eilish deck will be available soon at mattelcreations.com. #MattelCreations @billieeilish.”

Moreover, Billie is not the only musician who secured UNO deal. Charli XCX also collaborated with the card game company a Brat special.

The pop icon’s latest move comes after she concluded Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour on September 29, 2024.

To note, she will kick off the second leg of her tour in November.

