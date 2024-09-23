Trending

Wahaj Ali, Osman Khalid Butt engage in light banter over 'Ehd-e-Wafa'

‘Ehd-e-Wafa’ starred Ahad Raza Mir, Alizeh Shah, Ahmed Ali Akbar along with Wahaj Ali and Osman Khalid

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Wahaj Ali and Osman Khalid engaged in light banters over their hit drama, Ehd-e-Wafa.

The super popular drama starred Ahad Raza Mir, Zara Noor Abbas, Alizeh Shah, Wahaj, Osman, Ahmed Ali Akbar in the main lead roles.

On Sunday night, Wahaj posted a fan made video of their series and tagged his co-star.

Later on, Osman reposted the Instagram Story and compared the two eras of his actor-friend.

He wrote, “The history of PTV is divided on two eras. Pre Murtasim’s shawl and post Murtasim’s shawl. This is the previous era haha.”

The plot of the drama revolves around four school friends who studied together in a military college. They later on started their own journey in different careers—however their friendship remained the same.

Ehd-e-Wafa won 3 awards and 7 nominations at the 20th Lux Style Awards—Best TV Play, Best Emerging Talent for Adnan Samad Khan and Best Original Soundtrack.

On the work front, Wahaj will be seen in Sunn Mere Dil along with Maya Ali.

The third teaser of the drama was officially released on Sunday.

Usama Khan, Hira Mani, Amar Khan and Saba Hameed are among the star-studded cast of upcoming series.

