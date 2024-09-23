Trending

Hrithik Roshan soaks in picturesque beauty of Italy during 'War 2' shoot

Hrithik Roshan has resumed shooting for his upcoming actioner 'War 2' in Italy

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Hrithik Roshan soaks in picturesque beauty of Italy during War 2 shoot
Hrithik Roshan soaks in picturesque beauty of Italy during 'War 2' shoot  

Hrithik Roshan is busy 'taking it all in' as he shoots for War 2 in Italy.

On Sunday, the Greek God of Bollywood took to his Instagram space to drop an image enjoying the breathtaking view  from a mountain in Italy, in his uber-cool lounge wear.

Crediting his celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania for taking the stunning picture, Hrithik captioned, "Taking it all in. Photo by @anaitashroffadajania Italy. WAR2.”


Soon after the photo did rounds, his ladylove Saba Azad commented, “My love,” with two heart emojis.

Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter co-star Akshay Oberoi also penned, “Cannot wait to watch you kill in this one. Much love.”

Meanwhile, the Kaabil actor's ardent fans were also stunned by the image and flooded the comments section with love.

One wrote, “Waiting for War 2.”

“Natural lover,” the second penned.

“Blockbuster loading,” another effused.

“Kabir is back,” the fourth expressed.

For the unversed, War 2 is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.

To note, the Kabir Singh famed diva Kiara Advani has been roped in to star opposite Roshan in War 2.

The action-thriller will hit Indian cinemas on August 14, 2025.

Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistani captain Fatima Sana vows to defeat India

Women's T20 World Cup: Pakistani captain Fatima Sana vows to defeat India
Sabrina Carpenter wraps up countdown to Short n’ Sweet Tour: SEE

Sabrina Carpenter wraps up countdown to Short n’ Sweet Tour: SEE
Hrithik Roshan soaks in picturesque beauty of Italy during 'War 2' shoot

Hrithik Roshan soaks in picturesque beauty of Italy during 'War 2' shoot

Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?

Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?

Trending News

Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Wahaj Ali, Osman Khalid Butt engage in light banter over ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Karan Johar shares cryptic message on 'privilege' amid Coldplay India ticket buzz
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback with 'Jawan' actor?
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali earn praise from Indian actor Nakuul Mehta
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Shah Rukh Khan explains rationale behind naming son AbRam
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Alia Bhatt discusses her struggles due to ADHD
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Maya Ali makes BIG revelation about Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Saba Qamar proclaims Dubai as land of 'endless possibilities'
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Farhan Akhtar opens up about effect on kids after divorce
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Rani Mukerji shares joyful moments with little cancer fighters: Watch
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Ayeza Khan reveals she is missing her Vitamin ''U''
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 4' to hit floors on THIS month