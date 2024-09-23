Hrithik Roshan soaks in picturesque beauty of Italy during 'War 2' shoot  

Hrithik Roshan is busy 'taking it all in' as he shoots for War 2 in Italy.
On Sunday, the Greek God of Bollywood took to his Instagram space to drop an image enjoying the breathtaking view from a mountain in Italy, in his uber-cool lounge wear.
Crediting his celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania for taking the stunning picture, Hrithik captioned, "Taking it all in. Photo by @anaitashroffadajania Italy. WAR2.”
Soon after the photo did rounds, his ladylove Saba Azad commented, “My love,” with two heart emojis.
Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter co-star Akshay Oberoi also penned, “Cannot wait to watch you kill in this one. Much love.”
Meanwhile, the Kaabil actor's ardent fans were also stunned by the image and flooded the comments section with love.
One wrote, “Waiting for War 2.”
“Natural lover,” the second penned.
“Blockbuster loading,” another effused.
“Kabir is back,” the fourth expressed.
For the unversed, War 2 is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and bankrolled by Aditya Chopra.
To note, the Kabir Singh famed diva Kiara Advani has been roped in to star opposite Roshan in War 2.
The action-thriller will hit Indian cinemas on August 14, 2025.