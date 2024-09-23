Entertainment

Justin Timberlake gets back to work amid community service orders

Justin Timberlake to headline Belsonic music festival next year after drunk driving case

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Justin Timberlake gets back to work amid community service orders
Justin Timberlake gets back to work amid community service orders

Justin Timberlake, who has been ordered to do community Service and pay $500 fine, will be making headline at Belsonic music festival 2025.

On June 26, the renowned singer will perform at Belfast’s Ormeau Park. The tickets for his show will go live upcoming Friday.

The promoters of his concert have shared that fandom can expect to groove at his latest album Everything I Thought It Was.

Last week, Justin was pleaded guilty during his drunk driving case in Sag Harbor. The court ordered him to pay a hefty fine and perform community service.

As per Associated Press, he told the judge, “I did not live up to the standards that I try to hold for myself. I should’ve had better judgment… I understand the seriousness of this.”

Justin further expressed his regrets, “This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever’s watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have.”

The Cry Me A River crooner sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally throughout his career.

AI godfather raises ALARMING concern over OpenAI’s new model

AI godfather raises ALARMING concern over OpenAI’s new model
Justin Timberlake gets back to work amid community service orders

Justin Timberlake gets back to work amid community service orders
Travis Kelce roots for Taylor swift after she skips NFL game

Travis Kelce roots for Taylor swift after she skips NFL game
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan

Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan

Entertainment News

Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Travis Kelce roots for Taylor swift after she skips NFL game
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Sabrina Carpenter wraps countdown to Short n’ Sweet Tour: SEE
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Taylor Swift’s absence leaves Travis Kelce in ‘tears’ during Chiefs vs. Falcons?
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Zendaya reveals favourite part about job at ‘Dune: Part Two’ screening
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Jamie Foxx's daughter Corinne says 'I do' to fiancé Joe Hooten
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Courteney Cox gushes over her character Monica on ‘Friends’ 30th anniversary
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Emily Blunt’s daughters weird response on iconic role in ‘Devil Wears Prada’ laid bare
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber’s love grows stronger after baby Jack’s arrival
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Olivia Munn welcomes second child with John Mulaney amid breast cancer battle
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Rachel Weisz ‘felt terribly for Prince Andrew’ while watching ‘A Very Royal Scandal’
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Florence Pugh calls out online bullying over weight
Lt Gen Muhammad Asim Malik appointed as new ISI chief of Pakistan
Justin Bieber Keeps distance from Sean 'Diddy' Combs' scandal to focus on family