Justin Timberlake gets back to work amid community service orders

Justin Timberlake, who has been ordered to do community Service and pay $500 fine, will be making headline at Belsonic music festival 2025.
On June 26, the renowned singer will perform at Belfast’s Ormeau Park. The tickets for his show will go live upcoming Friday.
The promoters of his concert have shared that fandom can expect to groove at his latest album Everything I Thought It Was.
Last week, Justin was pleaded guilty during his drunk driving case in Sag Harbor. The court ordered him to pay a hefty fine and perform community service.
As per Associated Press, he told the judge, “I did not live up to the standards that I try to hold for myself. I should’ve had better judgment… I understand the seriousness of this.”
Justin further expressed his regrets, “This is a mistake that I made, but I’m hoping that whoever’s watching and listening right now can learn from this mistake. I know that I certainly have.”
The Cry Me A River crooner sold over 54 million albums and 63 million singles globally throughout his career.