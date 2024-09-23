Trending

Deepika Padukone offers peek into her new phase of life after welcoming first baby

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh welcomed baby girl on September 8, 2024

  • September 23, 2024


Deepika Padukone, who gave birth to a daughter on September 8, 2024, shared a window into her life as a mother.

On Monday, the Chennai Express star re-shared an Instagram reel with a GIF of a person stepping out of the curtains and retreating.

The video displayed a text, “If adults ate like newborns,” showing a woman waking up on a sofa, heading to the kitchen, making a meal, staring at her plate and then eating chaotically at the dining table.

She passes out as soon as she takes the first bite and has her head shaking throughout the footage just like a newborn baby.

To note, the Padmavaat star has been discharged from the hospital days after her delivery.

It is pertinent to mention that following the birth of the child, Deepika made an update on her Instagram bio, reflecting on her new role in life. 

Her bio now reads, "Feed. Burp. Sleep. Repeat.”

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who exchanged vows in Italy, shared the announcement of their baby's arrival in a joint Instagram post, “Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer.”

A slew of Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Kareena Kapoor sent their heartwarming wishes to the new parents. 

