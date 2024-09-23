Trending

Shraddha Kapoor toasts to ‘Stree 2’ HISTORIC milestone: SEE

Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Stree 2’ achieves biggest box office record

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Shraddha Kapoor toasts to ‘Stree 2’ HISTORIC milestone: SEE
Shraddha Kapoor toasts to ‘Stree 2’ HISTORIC milestone: SEE

Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating the success of her blockbuster film Stree 2!

The film has made its way into the INR 600 crores league, hitting a massive milestone by becoming the first-ever Hindi movie to reach this historic spot.

Toasting to this huge success, Kapoor threw a huge party to her girls gang which she shared with her 93.2 million Instagram fans on Monday, September 23.

“Jashn ka vatavaran [atmosphere of celebration],” penned the actress in the caption.

She further wrote, “With the most inspiring and wonderful Strees in my life – “Magic Girls,” followed by mentioning her pals.

The Aashiqui 2 starlet was dressed in a glamorous red dress for her red-themed party. Going minimal with the makeup, Kapoor opted wavy hair for the event.

As for the accessory, she wore golden pearl earrings and a wide golden bangle bracelet.

The carousel of pictures opened with the Ek Villain actress holding onto multiple red balloons, followed by a selfie with her girl gang, after which a snap of Kapoor with all her friends cutting the cake.

Next in the series was a snap of the cake adorned with stunning pink colored topping and some berries on a plate that had “Record Breaking STREE!” written on it.

Lastly, the string of images featured a beautiful selfie of the actress in her car.

Moreover, Maddock Films also shared the news of movie’s success in their Instagram post which revealed that Stree 2 has grossed a total collection of INR 604.22 crores, shattering all the previous record of Hindi films.

Christian Horner breaks silence on using Daniel Ricciardo rumours

Christian Horner breaks silence on using Daniel Ricciardo rumours
Deepika Padukone offers peek into her new phase of life after welcoming first baby

Deepika Padukone offers peek into her new phase of life after welcoming first baby

Prince Harry meets ‘distanced’ Queen as she surprisingly lands in New York

Prince Harry meets ‘distanced’ Queen as she surprisingly lands in New York
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets

Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets

Trending News

Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Deepika Padukone offers peek into her new phase of life after welcoming first baby
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Are Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan still together?
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Hania Amir shares glimpse from London trip amid 'KMKT' success
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Did Shah Rukh Khan get masters degree before becoming acting?
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Adnan Siddiqui celebrates daughters day with heartfelt message
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Hrithik Roshan soaks in picturesque beauty of Italy during 'War 2' shoot
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Wahaj Ali, Osman Khalid Butt engage in light banter over ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Karan Johar shares cryptic message on 'privilege' amid Coldplay India ticket buzz
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback with 'Jawan' actor?
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali earn praise from Indian actor Nakuul Mehta
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Shah Rukh Khan explains rationale behind naming son AbRam
Israel issues warning for civilians as it strikes Hezbollah targets
Alia Bhatt discusses her struggles due to ADHD