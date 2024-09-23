Shraddha Kapoor toasts to ‘Stree 2’ HISTORIC milestone: SEE

Shraddha Kapoor is celebrating the success of her blockbuster film Stree 2!
The film has made its way into the INR 600 crores league, hitting a massive milestone by becoming the first-ever Hindi movie to reach this historic spot.
Toasting to this huge success, Kapoor threw a huge party to her girls gang which she shared with her 93.2 million Instagram fans on Monday, September 23.
“Jashn ka vatavaran [atmosphere of celebration],” penned the actress in the caption.
She further wrote, “With the most inspiring and wonderful Strees in my life – “Magic Girls,” followed by mentioning her pals.
The Aashiqui 2 starlet was dressed in a glamorous red dress for her red-themed party. Going minimal with the makeup, Kapoor opted wavy hair for the event.
As for the accessory, she wore golden pearl earrings and a wide golden bangle bracelet.
The carousel of pictures opened with the Ek Villain actress holding onto multiple red balloons, followed by a selfie with her girl gang, after which a snap of Kapoor with all her friends cutting the cake.
Next in the series was a snap of the cake adorned with stunning pink colored topping and some berries on a plate that had “Record Breaking STREE!” written on it.
Lastly, the string of images featured a beautiful selfie of the actress in her car.
Moreover, Maddock Films also shared the news of movie’s success in their Instagram post which revealed that Stree 2 has grossed a total collection of INR 604.22 crores, shattering all the previous record of Hindi films.