Prince Harry meets ‘distanced’ Queen as she surprisingly lands in New York

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Prince Harry surprisingly met one member from the royal family in New York, and observers were naturally left speculating whether it had to do something with a reconciliation plan.

But that is anyhow not the case.

As per Express UK, the Duke of Sussex did in fact have a meet-and-greet with an active royal worker, only that the person in particular belongs to the Belgium throne instead of the British one.

He was photographed mingling with Queen Mathilde as well as some other celebrities, such as actor Forest Whitaker and Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Attending an event hosted by World Health Organization (WHO) together, Prince Harry warmly greeted Her Majesty.

Meghan Markle was however noticeably missing from the occasion, right after she skipped Kevin Costner’s recent charity function because of “sickness.”

This prompted the Duke of Sussex to go solo for this occasion as well; nevertheless, happily chatting and smiling with other guests.

Prince Harry and Queen Mathilde were there to honor survivors of childhood abuse as the dinner was “focused on Violence against children and its impact on Mental Health.”

