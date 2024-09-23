Kate Middleton’s health condition having positive impact on Prince William

Kate Middleton’s recovery from cancer is believed to be having a fairly favorable impact on Prince William!
According to an insider, the Prince of Wales is wowing everyone with his shiny new beard, but that’s only the tip of his style makeover.
This image update is rather masterminded by Kate Middleton as she’s the driving force behind making her husband feel sexier and younger than ever.
One source told InTouch, “Prince William has been on a bit of a self-improvement kick lately. With Kate Middleton doing so much better health-wise, he’s had a little more time to focus on things…”
“Like fitness and his overall appearance. He’s lost a little weight and had a whole new set of custom suits made. You can see how smart he looks these days and that’s very intentional,” the person added.
Going on, the same individual event went on to reveal that the Prince of Wales is seeing a dermatologist with more time and less worries on his hands now as his wife prepares a comeback!
The source went on, “The stress this past year took a huge toll on Prince William. He looked haggard for a while, but he’s now turning that around by seeing a dermatologist.”
“For the first time in his life, he’s got an actual skincare routine. He’s very pleased that people are taking notice because he’s certainly putting in effort,” they finished.
It’s not known when Kate Middleton will actually be resuming her public duties, but the glow on Prince William’s face that it might be just around the corner.