Kendall Jenner largely resembles sister Khloé Kardashian in new outing

Kendall Jenner dashed to Paris after completing Milan Fashion Week as the new blonde in town

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024


Kendall Jenner looked nothing less than a showstopper as she was spotted stylishly walking out of the Ritz hotel in Paris.

Glowing in her newly introduced blonde era, the model was leaving for work commitments in the France capital today, on September 23.

As per Daily Mail, she showed her slim figure in a fitted grey plaid blazer that grabbed her thin stomach.

This was crisscrossed with plain blue jeans, a high-necked black blouse, and a pair of suede pumps, letting simple fashion stay in check while bringing out chic woman in her.

Kendall Jenner accessorized the outfit with a satchel-style black handbag carried in her hand and matching sunglasses with narrow frames sitting on her nose.

A fine set of small silver hoop earrings dangled from the reality star’s ears, neatly rounding up the classy effect.

She landed in Paris within 48 hours of winding up Milan Fashion Week in Italy’s global capital of vogue and design.

Interestingly, after having dyed her hair blonde, Kendall Jenner is largely resembling elder sister Khloé Kardashian.

Back in Milan, she looked somewhat like her, but at today’s sighting, the similarities in their faces appeared denser.

