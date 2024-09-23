Entertainment

Angelina Jolie side-eyes ‘absent’ Brad Pitt as she talks about ‘prioritizing kids’

  • by Web Desk
  • September 23, 2024
Angelina Jolie opened up about the “beautiful feeling” of prioritizing her kids above everything else as Brad Pitt reportedly continues remaining an absent figure in their lives.

The former Hollywood couple shares six children together: Knox Léon Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Marley Jolie, Vivienne Jolie, Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, and Shiloh Jolie.

Speaking to CR Fashion Book in a new interview, Angelina Jolie said, “The moment you become a parent you are never first again.”

“Your life is for another. It’s a beautiful feeling,” she added, emphasizing on the fact that a father and a mother place their kids even before themselves.

As Angelina Jolie’s six little ones are her first concern in life; meanwhile, Brad Pitt hasn’t been snapped in a single photo with his offspring in over eight years now.

Daily Mail and several other tabloids have informed that he has been a person who is far detached from them following the duo’s divorce in September 2016.

Brad Pitt had originally appealed for a 50/50 arrangement with Angelina Jolie for all of their children, but an insider has claimed that “he’s no longer contesting the matter,” especially with the kids siding with his ex-wife over him.

