Brad Pitt meets Courteney Cox decades after 'Friends' iconic cameo

Courteney Cox is reuniting with Friends costar Brad Pitt on shows 30th anniversary!
The duo graced the Rock4EB fundraising event together, on Saturday, September 21, in Malibu, Calif, which also included a performance from Pink, and Dallas Green.
At the star studded gathering, Pitt, who was accompanied by his girlfriend Ines de Ramon, posed for the camera with Cox.
To note, Pitt made a guest appearance on the Friends’ eighth season in November 2001, alongside Jennifer Aniston, who he was married at the time.
He appeared in the episode titled, "The One with the Rumor."
Prior to this, Aniston, Cox and their another Friends star Lisa Kudrow named Pitt as their favorite guest star in hit NBC sitcom.
During an interview with Access to promote Friends HBO Max reunion special, Aniston, after talking about other guest stars Ben Stiller, Reese Witherspoon and Paul Rudd, gushed about her ex-husband.
"Mr. Pitt was wonderful," she said, as Kudrow added, "He was fantastic,” and Cox nodded her head in agreement.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston was married for five years before they parted ways in 2005.
Friends, which first premiered on September 22, 1994, marked its 30th anniversary on Sunday.