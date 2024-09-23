Emmanuel Petit calls Cristiano Ronaldo the ‘greatest role model’ in football history

Cristiano Ronaldo, at the age of 39, continues to set records, and his legacy is famous around the world.
Recently, World Cup winner Emmanuel Petit, who has played in both England and Spain, discussed what makes CR7 special in an interview with TV Kampen.
Praising him, he said, “Cristiano Ronaldo can be considered the greatest role model in football history when you look at where he came from and where he is today at 39. He had the ambition to break all the records and achieved that.”
He further added, “He has a big ego, but that ego drove him on every single day to be the very best he could. He has set the example for 15 years and I have huge respect for him. I have respect for sportsmen like that who want to get to the very top but also stay there. In terms of the mental side and physical side, what an example Cristiano Ronaldo has set.”
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner recently came back after a viral infection and scored his 902nd career goal in a 3-0 victory against Al-Ettifaq on September 20.
Additionally, Ronaldo recently represented Portugal in the Nations League, where he achieved the historic milestone of scoring 900 career goals in a match against Croatia.
Speaking on the Rio Ferdinand Presents podcast, the Al-Nassr star expressed his goal to reach 1,000 before his retirement.