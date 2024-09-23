King Charles delivers ‘surprise of life’ in new announcement video

King Charles is seen glowing with a beaming smile in a new video upload uploaded by Dumfries House, where he delivered the “surprise of life.”
Royal observers know that Your Majesty has been spending time in Scotland for the past few months.
Even as Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, and other royal members came back to Britain after winding their summer break up, he is still staying at the Balmoral Castle alongside Queen Camilla these days.
Recently, King Charles was walking around 2,000 acres of his Dumfries House with his royal team.
In a grand twist of fate, a visitor named Alice Ryce bumped into him and won an exclusive chance of being wished on her 87th cake day by Your Majesty!
Later on, the estate’s official Instagram profile posted a video of the female tourist for making this milestone in her life an official celebration.
The posts caption read, “King Charles gave Alice Ryce ‘the surprise of her life’ when she bumped into him in the grounds of Dumfries House last week, on her 87th birthday.”
“Whilst enjoying a visit to the estate, which is open to the public, Alice unexpectedly met His Majesty, who was delighted to share in her special day,” it added.
Once again extending warm wishes to her, the upload attached a throwback video of King Charles with the guest.