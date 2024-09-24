'Dil-Luminati tour 2024': Diljit Dosanjh sets stage on fire in Birmingham with Ed Sheeran

Diljit Dosanjh is making waves globally with his exciting Dil-Luminati tour as he lights up Birmingham.
Fans were thrilled when Hollywood's singing sensation Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at the concert of the Punjabi singer in Birmingham.
Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Crew actor posted pictures and videos from his recent Dil-Luminati tour 2024.
The multi-picture post captured glimpses of the Udta Punjab actor crooning excitedly with the international star.
Also the following photos showed the singer-cum-actor warmly greeting, hugging his fans and signing an autograph on popular demand.
In one of the clicks he was also spotted taking a bow in front of the elderly audience
"BIRMINGHAM Next Glasgow DIL-Luminati Tour Year 24," Diljit captioned the post.
Shortly after the clips and visuals of the duo's collaboration at the glitzy night went viral, fans swamped the comments section of Diljit,
One fan wrote, "Slowly Ed is becoming Punjabi."
"Iconic! What a show," penned another.
"History made," the third effused.
The fourth commented, "Yesterday night it was a dream come true for me."
During the show, Ed strummed the guitar and sang his popular track The Shape of You, before Diljit joined him.
Diljit and Ed then went on to croon a mashup of The Shape of You and the former's hit song Naina from heist comedy Crew.
On the work front, Diljit will be sharing screen space with superstar Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film Jigra.
He also has Border 2, a war-drama film alongside Sunny Deol lined up in the kitty.