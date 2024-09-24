Trending

'Dil-Luminati tour 2024': Diljit Dosanjh sets stage on fire in Birmingham with Ed Sheeran

Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran's star-studded collaboration at the Dil-Luminati tour sparks internet frenzy

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024
Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheerans star-studded collaboration at the Dil-Luminati tour sparks internet frenzy
Diljit Dosanjh and Ed Sheeran's star-studded collaboration at the Dil-Luminati tour sparks internet frenzy 

Diljit Dosanjh is making waves globally with his exciting Dil-Luminati tour as he lights up Birmingham. 

Fans were thrilled when Hollywood's singing sensation Ed Sheeran made a surprise appearance at the concert of the Punjabi singer in Birmingham. 

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Crew actor posted pictures and videos from his recent Dil-Luminati tour 2024. 

The multi-picture post captured glimpses of the Udta Punjab actor crooning excitedly with the international star.

Also the following photos showed the singer-cum-actor warmly greeting, hugging his fans and signing an autograph on popular demand. 

In one of the clicks he was also spotted taking a bow in front of the elderly audience  

"BIRMINGHAM Next Glasgow DIL-Luminati Tour Year 24," Diljit captioned the post. 


Shortly after the clips and visuals of the duo's collaboration at the glitzy night went viral, fans swamped the comments section of Diljit, 

One fan wrote, "Slowly Ed is becoming Punjabi." 

"Iconic! What a show," penned another. 

"History made," the third effused. 

The fourth commented, "Yesterday night  it was a dream come true for me." 

During the show, Ed strummed the guitar and sang his popular track The Shape of You, before Diljit joined him. 

Diljit and Ed then went on to croon a mashup of The Shape of You and the former's hit song Naina from heist comedy Crew. 

On the work front, Diljit will be sharing screen space with superstar Alia Bhatt in the upcoming film Jigra. 

He also has Border 2, a war-drama film alongside Sunny Deol lined up in the kitty. 

Ali Rehman Khan and Nusrat Hidayatullah confirm their relationship status

Ali Rehman Khan and Nusrat Hidayatullah confirm their relationship status

Lebanon deadliest day since 2006: Civilians under terror and tension

Lebanon deadliest day since 2006: Civilians under terror and tension
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ‘concerns about kids and their well-being’ amid arrest

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ‘concerns about kids and their well-being’ amid arrest
Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals

Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals

Trending News

Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals
Ali Rehman Khan and Nusrat Hidayatullah confirm their relationship status
Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals
Deepika Padukone offers peek into her new phase of life after welcoming first baby
Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals
Shraddha Kapoor toasts to ‘Stree 2’ HISTORIC milestone: SEE
Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals
Are Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan still together?
Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals
Hania Amir shares glimpse from London trip amid 'KMKT' success
Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals
Did Shah Rukh Khan get masters degree before becoming acting?
Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals
Adnan Siddiqui celebrates daughters day with heartfelt message
Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals
Hrithik Roshan soaks in picturesque beauty of Italy during 'War 2' shoot
Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals
Wahaj Ali, Osman Khalid Butt engage in light banter over ‘Ehd-e-Wafa’
Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals
Karan Johar shares cryptic message on 'privilege' amid Coldplay India ticket buzz
Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals
Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback with 'Jawan' actor?
Prince Andrew issues stark warning to other royals
Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali earn praise from Indian actor Nakuul Mehta