Hiba Bukhari, Danish Taimoor celebrate record-breaking success of 'Jaan Nisar'

Jaan Nisar, that stars Hiba Bukhari and Danish Taimoor in the lead roles, broke all the records of popularity on YouTube.
After being loved for their electrifying chemistry in the drama serial Deewangi, the duo turned heads with their mega-hit project titled Jaan Nisar.
Hiba took to her Instagram handle on Monday to drop a video marking the drama's success.
"With 2 Billion + views on YouTube in just 135 days, #JaanNisar has set a new record as the fastest drama serial to reach this milestone! This achievement belongs to our amazing audience. Thank you for your endless love and support! " the post read.
The makers and producers of the drama expressed gratitude to all those who showed love to Jaan Nisar.
So far 57 episodes of the drama have been aired covering the epic storyline, the sizzling chemistry and the plot twists.
Fans are happy about Jaan Nisar's success and rushed to the comments section to pour love.
"Nosherwan and Dua supremacy," wrote one user.
Another added, "Many more to come."
The third penned, "Sooo Sooo well-deserved."
Although some are quite upset about the recent turn of events in the drama where Nosherwan Ghaznavi (Danish Taimoor) stopped talking to Dua (Hiba Bukhari) after doubting her character.