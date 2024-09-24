Hiba Bukhari, Danish Taimoor celebrate record-breaking success of 'Jaan Nisar'

Trending

  • September 24, 2024
The blockbuster drama Jaan Nisar has crossed 2 billion views on YouTube
The blockbuster drama 'Jaan Nisar' has crossed 2 billion views on YouTube 

Jaan Nisar, that stars Hiba Bukhari and Danish Taimoor in the lead roles, broke all the records of popularity on YouTube. 

After being loved for their electrifying chemistry in the drama serial Deewangi, the duo turned heads with their mega-hit project titled Jaan Nisar

Hiba took to her Instagram handle on Monday to drop a video marking the drama's success. 

"With 2 Billion + views on YouTube in just 135 days, #JaanNisar has set a new record as the fastest drama serial to reach this milestone! This achievement belongs to our amazing audience. Thank you for your endless love and support! " the post read. 


The makers and producers of the drama expressed gratitude to all those who showed love to Jaan Nisar. 

So far 57 episodes of the drama have been aired covering the epic storyline, the sizzling chemistry and the plot twists. 

Fans are happy about Jaan Nisar's success and rushed to the comments section to pour love. 

"Nosherwan and Dua supremacy," wrote one user.

Another added, "Many more to come." 

The third penned, "Sooo Sooo well-deserved." 

Although some are quite upset about the recent turn of  events in the drama where Nosherwan Ghaznavi (Danish Taimoor) stopped talking to Dua (Hiba Bukhari) after doubting her character. 

'Dil-Luminati tour 2024': Diljit Dosanjh sets stage on fire in Birmingham with Ed Sheeran
Ali Rehman Khan and Nusrat Hidayatullah confirm their relationship status
Deepika Padukone offers peek into her new phase of life after welcoming first baby
Shraddha Kapoor toasts to 'Stree 2' HISTORIC milestone: SEE
Are Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan still together?
Hania Amir shares glimpse from London trip amid 'KMKT' success
Did Shah Rukh Khan get masters degree before becoming acting?
Adnan Siddiqui celebrates daughters day with heartfelt message
Hrithik Roshan soaks in picturesque beauty of Italy during 'War 2' shoot
Wahaj Ali, Osman Khalid Butt engage in light banter over 'Ehd-e-Wafa'
Karan Johar shares cryptic message on 'privilege' amid Coldplay India ticket buzz
Fawad Khan to make Bollywood comeback with 'Jawan' actor?