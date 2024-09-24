Pregnant Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi join forces for ‘Wuthering Heights’

Pregnant Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi are set to share the silver screen for a new film adaptation of Emily Brontë‘s classic novel Wuthering Heights.
The Barbie star, who is expecting her first child with husband Tom Ackerley, will take the role of Catherine Earnshaw.
As per Deadline, the Saltburn actor will play iconic lover Heathcliff in the most-awaited movie.
Emerald Fennell, 38, who previously directed Saltburn will also direct Wuthering Heights.
Margot and Jacob have also worked together in short film, See You at 5, which was directed by Call Me by Your Name‘s Luca Guadagnino.
The mother-to be recently got candid about her co-star during a dialogue with Harper's Bazaar,
She shared, “He's wonderful. And as you said, I worked with him on Saltburn in a producer-actor capacity. So I haven’t shared the screen with him before, but I know I've seen him on set, I've been around him on set, and he's just—he’s got an incredible presence.”
Margot’s production company LuckyChap will produce the film.
Wuthering Heights is reportedly under pre-production phase as the shooting will take place in the UK next year.
As of now, the plot of the film has been kept secret along with release date.