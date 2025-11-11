Sydney Sweeney speaks out after 'Christy' flops at box office in opening week

Sydney Sweeney has opened up about her struggles after her latest film, Christy, flopped at box office collection in its first week.
During a recent chat with PEOPLE, the Euphoria actress revealed that she gained 30 pounds to play the role of boxer Christy Martin.
She said, "When I was training, it was really hard to put on all the weight. I was eating so much food. Like, everything you could possibly imagine. And then I was downing protein shake after protein shake and taking a lot of creatine, which just makes you bloat."
Sydney added, "When you stop working out and taking all your protein shakes, you lose muscle super fast. It's the first thing to go before fat. So, that, I dropped within two weeks."
The Anyone But You actress also admitted that due to her “metabolism” it was easy to lose weight afterwards.
"I don't want to say this is super easy," she continued, “But I've been a very active person my entire life. Like, I was a super active kid, and I've always kind of just stayed active and always had a good metabolism. I can gain weight, but I can lose it too."
Sydney’s statement comes after only earned $1.3 million in its opening weekend despite a $15 million budget, as per Deadline.