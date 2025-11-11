Sydney Sweeney slammed by Ruby Rose after 'Christy' flop

Sydney Sweeney faces a fierce public backlash from Ruby Rose, who accuses the actress of costing her the role of Christy Martin.
The Orange is the New Black star hopped on Threads on Monday, blaming her for the flop biopic Christy and criticizing the Euphoria star’s involvement after the film’s poor domestic opening.
She wrote, “The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry. Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It's part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time.”
“For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the 'people'. None of 'the people' want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us. You're a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better,” Rose noted.
Despite claiming Christy "deserved better," the 1990s boxing star, with 49 wins, has backed Sydney and appeared alongside her during promo events.
To note, Sydney Sweeney-led film Christy earned approximately $1.3 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend of November.
It was considered an abysmal result, placing it among the worst wide-release debuts in history.