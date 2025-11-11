Entertainment

Sydney Sweeney slammed by Ruby Rose after 'Christy' flop

Ruby Rose blaming Sydney Sweeney for the flop biopic 'Christy'

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Sydney Sweeney slammed by Ruby Rose after Christy film release
Sydney Sweeney slammed by Ruby Rose after 'Christy' film release

Sydney Sweeney faces a fierce public backlash from Ruby Rose, who accuses the actress of costing her the role of Christy Martin.

The Orange is the New Black star hopped on Threads on Monday, blaming her for the flop biopic Christy and criticizing the Euphoria star’s involvement after the film’s poor domestic opening.

She wrote, “The original Christy Martin script was incredible. Life changing. I was attached to play Cherry. Everyone had experience with the core material. Most of us were actually gay. It's part of why I stayed in acting. Losing roles happens all the time.”

“For her PR to talk about it flopping and saying SS did it for the 'people'. None of 'the people' want to see someone who hates them, parading around pretending to be us. You're a cretin and you ruined the film. Period. Christy deserved better,” Rose noted.

Despite claiming Christy "deserved better," the 1990s boxing star, with 49 wins, has backed Sydney and appeared alongside her during promo events.

To note, Sydney Sweeney-led film Christy earned approximately $1.3 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend of November.

It was considered an abysmal result, placing it among the worst wide-release debuts in history.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

D4vd case: LAPD clears foul play in Celeste's death as furious PI demands arrest

D4vd case: LAPD clears foul play in Celeste's death as furious PI demands arrest
No arrest has been made in Celeste Rivas' death, two months after her body was found abandoned in a Tesla trunk near a mansion rented by D4vd's manager

Homayoun Ershadi, renowned Iranian actor dies at 78

Homayoun Ershadi, renowned Iranian actor dies at 78
'The Kite Runner' star took his last breath on Tuesday after fighting a long battle with cancer

Kris Jenner melts hearts with sweet birthday note to her 'precious' grandkid

Kris Jenner melts hearts with sweet birthday note to her 'precious' grandkid
'The Kardashians' star threw 'James Bond' themed birthday party over the weekend

Michael Jackson daughter Paris shares shocking update after his biopic teaser

Michael Jackson daughter Paris shares shocking update after his biopic teaser
Michael Jackson’s daughter makes emotional confession after dad's biopic teaser, ‘ruined my life’

Jonas Brothers spill on their healthy ‘bullying’ dynamic

Jonas Brothers spill on their healthy ‘bullying’ dynamic
Jonas Brothers attend premiere of 'A Very Jonas Christmas' in New York City

Sydney Sweeney speaks out after 'Christy' flops at box office in opening week

Sydney Sweeney speaks out after 'Christy' flops at box office in opening week
Sydney Sweeney opens up about weight transformation struggles for her role in 'Christy'

Kim Kardashian dazzles in Brazil as she debuts her look for 'All’s Fair' premiere

Kim Kardashian dazzles in Brazil as she debuts her look for 'All’s Fair' premiere
The Skims founder turned heads in a daring cut-out gown that perfectly showcased her iconic curves

Florence Pugh talks candidly about facing online criticism over ex Zach Braff

Florence Pugh talks candidly about facing online criticism over ex Zach Braff
The 'Thunderbolts*' star discussed how the flood of social media negativity during her romance affected her deeply

Charlie XCX drops new song ‘House’ from ‘Wuthering Heights’, John Cale reacts

Charlie XCX drops new song ‘House’ from ‘Wuthering Heights’, John Cale reacts
Charlie XCX sparks frenzy with scary music video of song 'House' featuring John Cale

Beyoncé brings glam to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash with Tina Knowles

Beyoncé brings glam to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash with Tina Knowles
Beyoncé attends 'one of the best' birthday parties with mom Tina Knowles

Hilary Duff takes aim at Leonardo DiCaprio over age-gap romance habits

Hilary Duff takes aim at Leonardo DiCaprio over age-gap romance habits
The 'So Yesterday' singer has seemingly taken aim at Leonardo DiCaprio on her new single, 'Mature'

Millie Bobby Brown teases shocking twist for Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Millie Bobby Brown teases shocking twist for Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5
Millie Bobby Brown promises the most intense plot for 'superhero' Eleven in Stranger Things final season