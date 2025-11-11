Entertainment

Taylor Swift reveals first bridesmaids for star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce

The first two bridesmaids for the 'Opalite' singer's wedding to Travis Kelce have been named

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Taylor Swift has unveiled the star-studded lineup of bridesmaids for her upcoming wedding.

As per The Sun, a source shared that the first two bridesmaids for the Opalite singer's wedding to Travis Kelce have been named: longtime friend Selena Gomez and supermodel Gigi Hadid.

The source shared that Swift personally invited Hadid to join the bridal party during a dinner at Manhattan’s Zero Bond last week.

It is also revealed that Hadid, 30, was “thrilled” and “wasn’t expecting” to be invited but she accepted the invite.

“Taylor wants to start the wedding process this way — building her bridesmaid group and getting everyone involved in the preparations, celebrations, and planning,” an insider said.

They added, “She wants it to be fun and memorable for everyone, with parties, trips, and time spent together leading up to the big day.”

Swift has reportedly been leaning on Gomez for wedding-planning advice, following the actress’s own September nuptials to Benny Blanco.

Recent public appearances, including dinners with Ashley Avignone in October and Sabrina Carpenter last Friday, have fueled fan speculation that the singer is planning her bridal party.

To note, on August 26, the Fate of Ophelia singer and the NFL star announced the engagement after two years of dating.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the pair captioned several Instagram photos from the garden proposal.

