Charlie XCX drops new song ‘House’ from ‘Wuthering Heights’, John Cale reacts

  • By Riba Shaikh
Charlie XCX - whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison has released her first track House from Wuthering Heights' sound tracks.

Just days after Charlie revealed how she ended up creating multiple songs for the upcoming movie adaptation, after initially being offered only one - has finally dropped the spine-chilling video of her first song House.

The music video which features John Cale begins with a close up shot of the Speed Drive singer - who was laying on the floor in a haunted house.

Soon after the thrilling music video gained traction on social media with fans gushing over it on X.

John turned to his Instagram account to express his thoughts teaming up with Charlie for House music video.

Alongside the video of the song released on Monday, November 10, the Welsh singer and songwriter noted, "Of course I was curious when Charli reached out about working together…I thought, what could she possibly want from me?!?! I learned straight away - she’s laser focused and ready to challenge expectations - perfect jumping off point."

"When I heard the music, my first thought was - no one will expect this - let’s do it! Collaborating with Charli was effortless - work fast, stay in the moment, embrace the peculiarities !" he added.

Fans reaction on Charlie XCX on 'House' video

Gushing over House spine-chilling video a fan noted, "she is definitely getting that oscar nomination bookmark this."

While another tweeted, "still cannot believe she is making music about one of my favorite books"

"charli xcx featuring john cale?! holy sh*t," a third wrote.

Wuthering Heights starring Jacob Elordi and Margot Robbie is set to release on February 13, 2026.

