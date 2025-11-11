Kim Kardashian drops another bombshell after law faliure confession

Kim Kardashian has made jaw-dropping claims about her family’s team of psychics.
In a viral clip of mom Kris Jenner’s glamorous 70th birthday blowout, the SKIMS founder, 45, took a dig at the psychics who apparently told her she would pass the bar exam.
The mother-of-four said, "All of the f--king psychics that we have met with, and that we're obsessed with, are all f–king full of s---. They all collectively, maybe 4 of them, have told me I was gonna pass the bar, so they’re all full pathological liars, don’t believe anything they say.”
Kim failed the bar exam, which she took for the first time in July.
On November 8, the reality TV star announced the test results in an Instagram post.
She wrote, "Well...I'm not a lawyer yet, I just play a very well-dressed one on TV. Six years into this law journey, and I'm still all in until I pass the bar. No shortcuts, no giving up - just more studying and even more determination."
For those unversed, Kim Kardashian has been studying law since at least 2019, when she accepted an apprenticeship at a San Francisco law firm.
In 2021, the American socialite revealed that she passed the “baby bar”, also known as the First-Year Law Student's Examination, on her fourth attempt.