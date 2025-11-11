Entertainment

Beyoncé brings glam to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash with Tina Knowles

Beyoncé attends 'one of the best' birthday parties with mom Tina Knowles

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Beyoncé brings glam to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash with Tina Knowles
Beyoncé brings glam to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash with Tina Knowles

Beyoncé attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party with mother Tina Knowles.

On Tuesday, November 11, the 71-year-old mom posted a picture on Instagram with the reality TV star and her 32-time Grammy winner, 44-year-old daughter.

Tina wrote, “Saturday night we attended the Birthday party of @krisjenner it was such a fun party. One of the best I’ve ever been to , the decor was beautiful , the music was jamming from Bruno Mars to one of the best DJ sets ever, to delicious food and people dancing , laughing, and having fun.”

While wishing The Kardashians star, she noted, “Kris looked gorgeous and felt the love and the celebration of her life. Happy Birthday Kris. Tina make up @kole_mua hair: @nakiarachon jewelry @lorraineschwartz Beyonce : stylist @tytryone make up , @rokaelbeauty Hair @nealfarinah.”

In the shared picture, Tina and Beyoncé can be seen striking a pose with the birthday girl Kris.

The momager thanked the American business woman and Queen Bay for attending her birthday bash, “This was the best night ever and I’m just so happy you were there to share it with me. I had the time of my life.!!! Thank you for the love and the memories, love you Tina!!”

For the star-studded event, the fashion designer opted for a glittering red long-sleeve dress. She accessorized the look with Lorraine Schwartz silver earrings paired.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé looked gorgeous in a black sweater dress paired with black tights and sheer gloves.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Hilary Duff takes aim at Leonardo DiCaprio over age-gap romance habits

Hilary Duff takes aim at Leonardo DiCaprio over age-gap romance habits
The So Yesterday singer has seemingly taken aim at Leonardo DiCaprio on her new single, 'Mature'

Millie Bobby Brown teases shocking twist for Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Millie Bobby Brown teases shocking twist for Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5
Millie Bobby Brown promises the most intense plot for 'superhero' Eleven in Stranger Things final season

Kim Kardashian drops another bombshell after law faliure confession

Kim Kardashian drops another bombshell after law faliure confession
Kim Kardashian sparks controversy with explosive claims about family's 'liar' psychics

Taylor Swift reveals first bridesmaids for star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift reveals first bridesmaids for star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce
The first two bridesmaids for the 'Opalite' singer's wedding to Travis Kelce have been named

Matt Rife surprises fans with major Stay Golden Tour announcement

Matt Rife surprises fans with major Stay Golden Tour announcement
The 'Trapped In' actor announces new additional dates of his Stay Golden World Tour

Taylor Swift begins wedding preparation with ultimate girl squad by her side

Taylor Swift begins wedding preparation with ultimate girl squad by her side
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August this year on Instagram

'Outlander' season 8 release date finally announced by Starz

'Outlander' season 8 release date finally announced by Starz
'Outlander' final season's release date has been announced

Sydney Sweeney shares touching message as 'Christy' struggles at box office

Sydney Sweeney shares touching message as 'Christy' struggles at box office
The 'Euphoria' star's new film, 'Christy' was released across theatres in last week

Jackie Chan is dead? Internet slams fake death rumours

Jackie Chan is dead? Internet slams fake death rumours
The Hong Kong martial artist and actor has once again found himself at the centre of death speculations

Kris Jenner pens birthday note for beau Corey Gamble after extravagant bash

Kris Jenner pens birthday note for beau Corey Gamble after extravagant bash
'The Kardashians' star pays heartwarming tribute to her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, on Instagram

Kylie Jenner 'fuming and heartbroken' as Timothée Chalamet dismisses their romance

Kylie Jenner 'fuming and heartbroken' as Timothée Chalamet dismisses their romance
The beauty mogul and the 'Dune' star have been linked romantically since 2023 after Kylie Jenner split with Travis Scott

Nikki Glaser breaks silence on 'SNL' backlash over her disturbing jokes

Nikki Glaser breaks silence on 'SNL' backlash over her disturbing jokes
The 'Miss Americana' star face criticism are pulling double duty during 'Saturday Night Live'