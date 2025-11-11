Beyoncé brings glam to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash with Tina Knowles

Beyoncé attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party with mother Tina Knowles.
On Tuesday, November 11, the 71-year-old mom posted a picture on Instagram with the reality TV star and her 32-time Grammy winner, 44-year-old daughter.
Tina wrote, “Saturday night we attended the Birthday party of @krisjenner it was such a fun party. One of the best I’ve ever been to , the decor was beautiful , the music was jamming from Bruno Mars to one of the best DJ sets ever, to delicious food and people dancing , laughing, and having fun.”
While wishing The Kardashians star, she noted, “Kris looked gorgeous and felt the love and the celebration of her life. Happy Birthday Kris. Tina make up @kole_mua hair: @nakiarachon jewelry @lorraineschwartz Beyonce : stylist @tytryone make up , @rokaelbeauty Hair @nealfarinah.”
In the shared picture, Tina and Beyoncé can be seen striking a pose with the birthday girl Kris.
The momager thanked the American business woman and Queen Bay for attending her birthday bash, “This was the best night ever and I’m just so happy you were there to share it with me. I had the time of my life.!!! Thank you for the love and the memories, love you Tina!!”
For the star-studded event, the fashion designer opted for a glittering red long-sleeve dress. She accessorized the look with Lorraine Schwartz silver earrings paired.
Meanwhile, Beyoncé looked gorgeous in a black sweater dress paired with black tights and sheer gloves.