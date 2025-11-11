Entertainment

Kim Kardashian dazzles in Brazil as she debuts her look for 'All’s Fair' premiere

The Skims founder turned heads in a daring cut-out gown that perfectly showcased her iconic curves

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Kim Kardashian made a stunning appearance to the spotlight as she attended the premiere of All’s Fair in Brazil.

On Monday, the Skims founder turned heads in a daring cut-out gown that perfectly showcased her iconic curves.

Kim was seen striking a pose at the Copacabana Palace in Rio de Janeiro wearing a lilac feathered frock, featuring a swimwear-style halter top and flirty side cut-outs.

Hairstylist Matt Benns adorned The Kardashians star sleek updo with an ostrich feather, while makeup artist Ariel Tejada accentuated her features with a perfectly contoured glam look for the event.

To note, Kardashian executive produces and stars as attorney Allura Grant in Ryan Murphy’s 10-episode legal drama All’s Fair, which airs Tuesdays on Hulu/Disney+.

The show, dubbed by Kardashian as “the most critically acclaimed of the year,” drew 3.2M global views in its first three days.

Notably, her glamorous appearance came after Kardashian joined her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner to celebrate their matriarch Kris Jenner's 70th birthday over the weekend.

She wowed in a sparkling two-piece crop top and skirt adorned with gemstones at Kris Jenner’s Beverly Hills bash, held at Jeff Bezos’s mansion.

Kardashian completed the look with a glowing purple highlighter to match her outfit.

