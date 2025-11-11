Hilary Duff takes aim at Leonardo DiCaprio over age-gap romance habits

Hilary Duff didn’t hold back, taking a pointed swipe at Leonardo DiCaprio as she criticized the actor’s well-known pattern of dating much younger women.
The So Yesterday singer has seemingly taken aim at Leonardo DiCaprio on her new single, Mature.
Duff sang the lyrics, “She's me, I'm her in a different font / Just a few years younger, a new haircut / Very Leo of you with your Scorpio touch.”
“Going down on her on your vintage rug / Bet she's so impressed by your Basquiat / And she thinks you're deep in the ways you're not,” she went on to sing.
Another line from the song sees Duff singing, “Hid my car at Carbon Beach so I wasn't seen at yours / You knew better of course.”
Notably, the fans think the pop-rock song, about a man who only dates younger women, contains clear digs at Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, who is known for dating models 25 and under.
To note, DiCaprio, 51, has been dating 27-year-old Vittoria Ceretti since August 2023.
Before that, he split from Camila Morrone in 2022, a month after she turned 25, following a five-year relationship.
He’s long been known for age-gap romances, from dating Gisele Bündchen at 18 to Bar Refaeli until she was 25.
On the other hand, Duff, 38, also had a notable age-gap relationship, dating Joel Madden, 46, when she was 16.