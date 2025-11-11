Hilary Duff takes aim at Leonardo DiCaprio over age-gap romance habits

Entertainment

The So Yesterday singer has seemingly taken aim at Leonardo DiCaprio on her new single, 'Mature'

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Hilary Duff didn’t hold back, taking a pointed swipe at Leonardo DiCaprio as she criticized the actor’s well-known pattern of dating much younger women.

Duff sang the lyrics, “She's me, I'm her in a different font / Just a few years younger, a new haircut / Very Leo of you with your Scorpio touch.”

“Going down on her on your vintage rug / Bet she's so impressed by your Basquiat / And she thinks you're deep in the ways you're not,” she went on to sing.

Another line from the song sees Duff singing, “Hid my car at Carbon Beach so I wasn't seen at yours / You knew better of course.”

Notably, the fans think the pop-rock song, about a man who only dates younger women, contains clear digs at Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, who is known for dating models 25 and under.

To note, DiCaprio, 51, has been dating 27-year-old Vittoria Ceretti since August 2023.

Before that, he split from Camila Morrone in 2022, a month after she turned 25, following a five-year relationship.

He’s long been known for age-gap romances, from dating Gisele Bündchen at 18 to Bar Refaeli until she was 25.

On the other hand, Duff, 38, also had a notable age-gap relationship, dating Joel Madden, 46, when she was 16.

