Matt Rife surprises fans with major Stay Golden Tour announcement  

Award-winning comedian Matt Rife announces new dates for his highly successful Stay Golden World Tour.
The 30-year-old American comic artist took to his Instagram account on Monday, November 10, to reveal the expansion of his new tour with 40 additional dates across North America, Europe, and the United Kingdom.
"This is the TOUR of a Killer, Bella. New Dates. New Cities. Bigger Show. Same Weiner. In The Round/No Bad Seats. Use code: REBEL for Artist Presale going live THIS WEDNESDAY at 12 pm local time. General On Sale is this Friday!" Rife captioned his post.
Notably, the upcoming tour is produced by Live Nation and will begin at the Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, on Saturday, February 28, and wrap up at the Paycom Centre in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on Tuesday, December 29.
According to media reports, tickets for these newly added dates will go on sale on Wednesday, November 12, with an artist presale available first.
On a professional front, Matt Rife is set to feature in the upcoming movie, The Escort, directed by David Dobkin, and co-wrote a rock climbing mockumentary, The Chasm, with Skydance Sports.