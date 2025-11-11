Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown teases shocking twist for Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Millie Bobby Brown promises the most intense plot for 'superhero' Eleven in Stranger Things final season

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Millie Bobby Brown teases shocking twist for Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5
Millie Bobby Brown teases shocking twist for Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about the character development of Eleven in Stranger Things season 5.

The Enola Holmes actress got candid about playing the “superhero” role in the Netflix series since 2016.

During a chat with Extra, she shared talked about Eleven, "She's just grown up with me. Like, we started this together. I developed her and she's become a part of me, but not through choice. It's almost like just it's just inherent because I was so young and so impressionable.”

Millie added, “So, a part of her will always be a part of me. I'm very grateful for that. It's amazing. I mean, it's been such a wonderful journey. It's been half my life ... I don't know what my life would be without the show.”

The Electric State actress spoke about the hit series, saying it had been impactful to her and she was blessed and grateful to have been a part of the show.

While sharing more about Eleven, Millie explained, "You know, she's definitely a lot stronger than she’s ever been and she's definitely more opinionated and has a stronger point of view, which I really admire and I'm excited for audiences to see her stronger [in] a … superhero way."

Stranger Things season five had its world premiere on November 6, 2025, in Los Angeles, and is set to be released in three parts.

The first volume of four episodes will debut on November 26.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Beyoncé brings glam to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash with Tina Knowles

Beyoncé brings glam to Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday bash with Tina Knowles
Beyoncé attends 'one of the best' birthday parties with mom Tina Knowles

Hilary Duff takes aim at Leonardo DiCaprio over age-gap romance habits

Hilary Duff takes aim at Leonardo DiCaprio over age-gap romance habits
The So Yesterday singer has seemingly taken aim at Leonardo DiCaprio on her new single, 'Mature'

Kim Kardashian drops another bombshell after law faliure confession

Kim Kardashian drops another bombshell after law faliure confession
Kim Kardashian sparks controversy with explosive claims about family's 'liar' psychics

Taylor Swift reveals first bridesmaids for star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift reveals first bridesmaids for star-studded wedding to Travis Kelce
The first two bridesmaids for the 'Opalite' singer's wedding to Travis Kelce have been named

Matt Rife surprises fans with major Stay Golden Tour announcement

Matt Rife surprises fans with major Stay Golden Tour announcement
The 'Trapped In' actor announces new additional dates of his Stay Golden World Tour

Taylor Swift begins wedding preparation with ultimate girl squad by her side

Taylor Swift begins wedding preparation with ultimate girl squad by her side
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift announced their engagement in August this year on Instagram

'Outlander' season 8 release date finally announced by Starz

'Outlander' season 8 release date finally announced by Starz
'Outlander' final season's release date has been announced

Sydney Sweeney shares touching message as 'Christy' struggles at box office

Sydney Sweeney shares touching message as 'Christy' struggles at box office
The 'Euphoria' star's new film, 'Christy' was released across theatres in last week

Jackie Chan is dead? Internet slams fake death rumours

Jackie Chan is dead? Internet slams fake death rumours
The Hong Kong martial artist and actor has once again found himself at the centre of death speculations

Kris Jenner pens birthday note for beau Corey Gamble after extravagant bash

Kris Jenner pens birthday note for beau Corey Gamble after extravagant bash
'The Kardashians' star pays heartwarming tribute to her longtime boyfriend, Corey Gamble, on Instagram

Kylie Jenner 'fuming and heartbroken' as Timothée Chalamet dismisses their romance

Kylie Jenner 'fuming and heartbroken' as Timothée Chalamet dismisses their romance
The beauty mogul and the 'Dune' star have been linked romantically since 2023 after Kylie Jenner split with Travis Scott

Nikki Glaser breaks silence on 'SNL' backlash over her disturbing jokes

Nikki Glaser breaks silence on 'SNL' backlash over her disturbing jokes
The 'Miss Americana' star face criticism are pulling double duty during 'Saturday Night Live'