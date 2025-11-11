Millie Bobby Brown teases shocking twist for Eleven in ‘Stranger Things’ Season 5

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about the character development of Eleven in Stranger Things season 5.
The Enola Holmes actress got candid about playing the “superhero” role in the Netflix series since 2016.
During a chat with Extra, she shared talked about Eleven, "She's just grown up with me. Like, we started this together. I developed her and she's become a part of me, but not through choice. It's almost like just it's just inherent because I was so young and so impressionable.”
Millie added, “So, a part of her will always be a part of me. I'm very grateful for that. It's amazing. I mean, it's been such a wonderful journey. It's been half my life ... I don't know what my life would be without the show.”
The Electric State actress spoke about the hit series, saying it had been impactful to her and she was blessed and grateful to have been a part of the show.
While sharing more about Eleven, Millie explained, "You know, she's definitely a lot stronger than she’s ever been and she's definitely more opinionated and has a stronger point of view, which I really admire and I'm excited for audiences to see her stronger [in] a … superhero way."
Stranger Things season five had its world premiere on November 6, 2025, in Los Angeles, and is set to be released in three parts.
The first volume of four episodes will debut on November 26.