Jonas Brothers spill on their healthy ‘bullying’ dynamic

  • By Hafsa Noor
Jonas Brothers have broken silence on their private relationship and how they maintain “healthy” boundries.

The boy band, including brother trio Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas, admitted that have a "fantastic" time working together.

During their recent apperance on Good Morning America, Joe, 36, shared, "It's been fantastic... For us, and I think it's similar knowing just enough about you guys. It's just a healthy amount of bullying — but not enough to create chaos in the family group text."

Kevin, 38, chimed in, "Just enough — it's that fine line. You gotta walk that fine line."

Jonas Brothers also attended a premire of their Christmas move, A Very Jonas Christmas, in NYC on Tuesday, November 10.

"Anytime we get to work together and do something that's kind of out of the box for us that's really special. It's been so fun to work on this project and see it come to life. It's kind of one of those pinch-me moments. A lot of people worked really hard on this," Joe noted

The holiday film also stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Laverne Cox, and Randall Park.

To note, Jonas Brother’s upcoming movie premieres on Disney+, on November 14.

