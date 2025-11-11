Entertainment

Florence Pugh talks candidly about facing online criticism over ex Zach Braff

The 'Thunderbolts*' star discussed how the flood of social media negativity during her romance affected her deeply

  By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Florence Pugh opened up about navigating the intense public scrutiny surrounding her past relationship with ex Zach Braff.

While conversing on the Louis Theroux podcast, the Thunderbolts* star discussed how the flood of social media negativity during her romance affected her deeply.

Pugh revealed she doesn’t regret confronting social media trolls, asserting they had “no right to educate” her on her relationship.

Florence said, “It was an insane amount of abuse being hurled at my relationship just because there was an age gap.”

She added, “I stood up for it, and I stood up for him and I stood up for me just being allowed to do whatever the f**k I wanted to do, and that kind of did actually change a few people's minds.”

“I'll always defend people that I love, I will always stand up for them,” Pugh said, adding, “I'll always make sure that if there needs to be a reset and there needs to be a bit of a smack on the wrist, I will do that because it's not fair that so much of your life gets to have jabs.

She continued, “With relationships and with romance in this world, it doesn't matter how much you speak on it or how little you speak on it, people don't care.”

Pugh noted, “They want a story; they want a reality show. It doesn't really matter how much you say you love someone or how much they make you happy. If they don't like them and it doesn't fit that image that they want of you, they don't care. And I think that hurt me.”

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff were first linked in April 2019 after meeting on a short film set, but they split in 2022 after three years. Pugh has since revealed she’s dating again.

