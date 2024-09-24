Paris Fashion Week: Alia Bhatt walks the ramp with Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne

Trending

  by Web Desk
  September 24, 2024
Alia Bhatt recently made a stunning appearance at the Paris Fashion Week, marking her debut.

After stealing the spotlight with her presence at the Met Gala in 2024, the Heart of Stone actress has now stunned onlookers at the global stage where she rubbed shoulders with many popular personalities.

On September 23, 2024 Bhatt strutted down the runway at the Paris Fashion Week for the very first time.

She took center stage in a chic outfit alongside her inspiration Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aja Naomi King, Cindy Bruna, Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Luma Grothe and more.

The women held a rose in their hands as they mesmerized crowds with their style walks.

Bhatt garnered the attention of many as she slipped into an exotic fit for the evening.

She wore a metallic silver breastplate paired with black off-shoulder jumpsuit, designed by Gaurav Gupta.

Her makeup was flawless and her wet hair suited her look perfectly.

Earlier, the mom-of-one had teased insights about her appearance at the Paris Fashion Week and expressed excitement about her debut in a statement.

"Firsts are always special. Being among such inspiring, powerful, and confident women is such a moment of pride for me, and I can’t wait to join them at this platform that celebrates sisterhood and empowerment," she revealed.

To note, Alia is not alone in the City of Love as her beloved husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha accompanied her, as per a viral footage from the Mumbai airport. 

On the cinematic front, Alia Bhatt is gearing up for the release of her film Jigra, an action thriller revolving around the prison break story.

Jigra is slated to hit theatres on October 11, 2024, during the Dussehra weekend. 

