Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir

Al B. Sure, the late model Kim Porter's ex-partner, has requested an FBI investigation into what he describes as a "fictitious" memoir that has been leaked and is credited to him.
According to Intouch Weekly, the Sean Diddy Combs' late ex-girlfriend Kim Porter's spouse requested that the CIA and FBI look into the individuals who collaborated with her before to her passing.
Days after Porter's purported biography surfaced, Kim's ex-boyfriend, musician Al B. Sure!, made a statement on September 3.
According to the 60-page book being sold on Amazon, it contains details from Kim's diaries. The unconfirmed book was released by a man who says that prior to Kim's passing, she gave her pals a flash drive containing the information found in the book.
Al B. Sure!, real name Albert Joseph Brown, published four posts on Monday that included pictures of the former couple and excerpts from Brown's memoir. Brown describes Porter's death in 2018 as a "tragic murder," citing the efforts of several people around her when she passed away from lobar pneumonia.
“In a nutshell, Kimberly was allegedly taken from us because she was set on course to accomplish what Mrs. Cassie Ventura did by igniting the Bon Fire [sic] which brings us here today,” Brown wrote.
To note, Porter was found dead in her home in Toluca Lake, California in 2018 after days of flu-like symptoms.