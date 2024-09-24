Trending

Aamir Khan 'over the moon' as 'Laapataa Ladies' makes it to Oscars

Aamir Khan and ex-wife Kiran Rao co-produced 'Laapataa Ladies'

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024
Aamir Khan over the moon as Laapataa Ladies makes it to Oscars
Aamir Khan 'over the moon' as 'Laapataa Ladies' makes it to Oscars 

Kiran Rao and her ex-husband Aamir Khan have reached a major milestone! 

After Laal Singh Chadhha's failure, Aamir and Kiran Rao's co-production satire Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025.

In an interview with India Today, Kiran revealed what her former husband's reaction was to the happy news. 

“Aamir usually downplays things, but he was very delighted. He was like, ‘Mubarakan hum sabko, bahut bahut mubarak’ (Congratulations to all of us). I first spoke to him on the phone and then I met him. He was in a screening so I waited till the film got over," Kiran said. 

She added, "He's over the moon, he's very happy. Honestly, he knows that the journey has only just begun in terms of the campaign. Like I said, just being chosen as India's entry is an award in itself." 

In the same interview, Kiran also recalled how she watched the Oscar campaign of Aamir's debut production Lagaan back in 2001. 

Lagaan made it to the final nominations in the Best Foreign film category at the 2002 Academy Awards, but did not win a prize. 

For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who tied the knot in 2005, amicably parted ways in 2021 and continue to hold a friendly bond post split. 

Paris Fashion Week: Alia Bhatt walks the ramp with Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne

Paris Fashion Week: Alia Bhatt walks the ramp with Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne
Prince Harry catches up with Meghan, Archie, Lilibet before heartfelt speech

Prince Harry catches up with Meghan, Archie, Lilibet before heartfelt speech
Sri Lanka's new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake makes major claims

Sri Lanka's new President Anura Kumara Dissanayake makes major claims
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir

Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir

Trending News

Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Paris Fashion Week: Alia Bhatt walks the ramp with Kendall Jenner, Cara Delevingne
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Durefishan Saleem fails to achieve flawless twirl in flared ensemble
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Hiba Bukhari, Danish Taimoor celebrate record-breaking success of 'Jaan Nisar'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Dil-Luminati tour 2024: Diljit Dosanjh sets stage on fire in Birmingham with Ed Sheeran
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Ali Rehman Khan and Nusrat Hidayatullah confirm their relationship status
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Deepika Padukone offers peek into her new phase of life after welcoming first baby
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Shraddha Kapoor toasts to ‘Stree 2’ HISTORIC milestone: SEE
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Are Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan still together?
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Hania Amir shares glimpse from London trip amid 'KMKT' success
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Did Shah Rukh Khan get masters degree before becoming acting?
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Adnan Siddiqui celebrates daughters day with heartfelt message
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Hrithik Roshan soaks in picturesque beauty of Italy during 'War 2' shoot