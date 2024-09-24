Aamir Khan 'over the moon' as 'Laapataa Ladies' makes it to Oscars 

Kiran Rao and her ex-husband Aamir Khan have reached a major milestone!
After Laal Singh Chadhha's failure, Aamir and Kiran Rao's co-production satire Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025.
In an interview with India Today, Kiran revealed what her former husband's reaction was to the happy news.
“Aamir usually downplays things, but he was very delighted. He was like, ‘Mubarakan hum sabko, bahut bahut mubarak’ (Congratulations to all of us). I first spoke to him on the phone and then I met him. He was in a screening so I waited till the film got over," Kiran said.
She added, "He's over the moon, he's very happy. Honestly, he knows that the journey has only just begun in terms of the campaign. Like I said, just being chosen as India's entry is an award in itself."
In the same interview, Kiran also recalled how she watched the Oscar campaign of Aamir's debut production Lagaan back in 2001.
Lagaan made it to the final nominations in the Best Foreign film category at the 2002 Academy Awards, but did not win a prize.
For the unversed, Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who tied the knot in 2005, amicably parted ways in 2021 and continue to hold a friendly bond post split.