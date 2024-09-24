Royal

Prince Andrew's bombshell interview led Prince Philip to take strict decision

The late Duke of Edinburgh asked his son Prince Andrew to 'step down' from royal duties after BBC interview

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024


Prince Philip had to make a major decision regarding the role of son Prince Andrew when he was caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

The late Duke of Edinburgh, 98, had to step in and make a strict decision despite being retired from royal duties.

A royal expert Tina Brown explained his "one last family intervention" in The Palace Papers.

In 2019, Andrew was asked to "step down" from royal duties after the infamous BBC Newsnight interview with Emily Maitlis.

An insider previously told the Telegraph, "There was no screaming or shouting, Philip told him in no uncertain terms that he had to step down for the sake of the monarchy."

At that time Prince Philip considered the Duke of York’s actions "a danger to the very fabric of the Royal Family".

Due to the interview "tense", the 64-year old royal family member was left with no choice but to “take his punishment".

For the unversed, Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal was aired on the BBC back in November 2019.

After the scandal, Virginia Roberts Giuffre came forward and alleged that the Duke sexually assaulted her.

Prince reached an out-of-court settlement with Virginia in 2022.

Royal News

