Kendall Jenner struggles to leave alcohol at Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner just taught us when to sip and when to strut as she couldn’t let go off her drinking glass at the Paris Fashion Week on September 23.
As per Daily Mail, the model led the L’Oreal Paris’ 2024 show for Simone Ashley, Camila Cabello, Heidi Klum, Jane Fonda, Taylor Swift’s best friend Cara Delevingne, and other style icons.
She was only spotted at New York’s Alaia gig recently and had been notably absent from London and Milan catwalks fashion weeks this year, but returned with a bang in a fierce red dress yesterday.
Kendall Jenner took glamorous strides in a full-length gown, featuring a corset design with inner leotard details.
Matching elbow-length gloves paired with strappy heels as well as a scarf clinging to her neck added a gentle stroke of class to the overall look. And the cherry on top was of course that bright red lipstick!
But the spotlight of Kendall Jenner’s catwalk became her naughty accessory, which was alcohol.
While heading out of the hotel with her team, she was delicately holding onto a glass that was seemingly filled with white wine.
It could’ve been an extra part of the socialite’s glossy red look or just a little pick-me-up boost of booze before she opened the runway.
This is however not the very first time that Kendall Jenner’s “explosive” drinking has been discussed in media.
She is a happy owner of an alcohol brand called 818 Tequila, and really never shies away from slipping in a word of promotion for it.
Back in February 2022, Kendall Jenner had posted a photo, where she was busy sipping tequila right from the bottle using a straw instead of sticking to the traditional technique of using a glass.