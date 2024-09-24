Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home

Johnny Depp has arrived in the country which has become a new secret home to ex-wife Amber Heard.
Two years after their extensively covered court fight, she moved to Spain with a changed identity in a bid to start her life all over again with daughter Oonagh Paige.
Today, on September 24, Johnny Depp was filmed arriving in Madrid for attending the San Sebastian Festival.
Until now, Amber Heard was living a quiet and peaceful life in the same city, but it has been allegedly disrupted with her ex-husband landing there as well.
She was encountered by a paparazzi, who probed her for some thoughts on Johnny Depp’s controversial visit, as per UNILAD.
The actress responded, “I’m living here in Madrid, I love Spain. I’m very lucky to be here, and regarding my past, I don’t feel like thinking or talking about it… because I’m happy and in peace.”
Amber Heard expressed of feeling much better since having moved to the country, but doesn’t want to think about her former spouse at all.
Looking back to the clash, Johnny Depp had sued her for defamation after she wrote a story for The Washington Post, giving away seismic details of her experiences with sexual assault and domestic violence.
Although she hadn’t mentioned the Rango star’s name anywhere in the article, he still sued her over it, and even won the case.
On the other hand, Amber Heard won only one of three counter-claims against him.
And after having settled payments with Johnny Depp, she reportedly picked a new name and completely moved out of the public eye to lead an immensely private life in Spain.