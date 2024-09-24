Entertainment

Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home

Johnny Depp arrives in country where Amber Heard relocated with changed identity as she avoids him

  • by Web Desk
  • September 24, 2024


Johnny Depp has arrived in the country which has become a new secret home to ex-wife Amber Heard.

Two years after their extensively covered court fight, she moved to Spain with a changed identity in a bid to start her life all over again with daughter Oonagh Paige.

Today, on September 24, Johnny Depp was filmed arriving in Madrid for attending the San Sebastian Festival.

Until now, Amber Heard was living a quiet and peaceful life in the same city, but it has been allegedly disrupted with her ex-husband landing there as well.

She was encountered by a paparazzi, who probed her for some thoughts on Johnny Depp’s controversial visit, as per UNILAD.

The actress responded, “I’m living here in Madrid, I love Spain. I’m very lucky to be here, and regarding my past, I don’t feel like thinking or talking about it… because I’m happy and in peace.”

Amber Heard expressed of feeling much better since having moved to the country, but doesn’t want to think about her former spouse at all.

Looking back to the clash, Johnny Depp had sued her for defamation after she wrote a story for The Washington Post, giving away seismic details of her experiences with sexual assault and domestic violence.

Although she hadn’t mentioned the Rango star’s name anywhere in the article, he still sued her over it, and even won the case.

On the other hand, Amber Heard won only one of three counter-claims against him.

And after having settled payments with Johnny Depp, she reportedly picked a new name and completely moved out of the public eye to lead an immensely private life in Spain.

Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar enjoys breakfast at classy restaurant

Hamza Ali Abbasi's wife Naimal Khawar enjoys breakfast at classy restaurant

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs invited Prince William, Prince Harry to his parties

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs invited Prince William, Prince Harry to his parties
Sri Lankan President acts boldly against being ‘sandwiched’ between India-China

Sri Lankan President acts boldly against being ‘sandwiched’ between India-China
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home

Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home

Entertainment News

Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck’s private LA meeting signals divorce reversal?
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Kendall Jenner struggles to leave alcohol at Paris Fashion Week
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Selena Gomez claims new movie ‘Emilia Pérez’ changed her life
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Sean 'Diddy' Combs late ex Kim Porter's husband seeks probe against fake memoir
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Lady Gaga crashes 'Joker: Folie à Deux' screening with popcorn surprise
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Pregnant Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi join forces for ‘Wuthering Heights’
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Lizzo claps back at Ozempic rumours linking to her weight loss
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi's dinner date fuels second wedding rumors
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Lady Gaga shocks fans by revealing matchmaker behind her romance with Michael Polansky
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Donna Kelce raves about Travis Kelce being Taylor Swift’s perfect match
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Sean 'Diddy' Combs ‘concerns about kids and their well-being’ amid arrest
Johnny Depp surprisingly arrives at Amber Heard’s new secret home
Justin Bieber warned for his ‘creepy’ relationship with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs