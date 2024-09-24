Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs invited Prince William, Prince Harry to his parties

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sent out invitations to Prince William and Prince Harry for attending his wild parties.
Ever since the rapper has been arrested on charges of federal sex trafficking, racketeering, and running ‘freak-off’ bashes, users are busy fishing out sketchy things from his past.
In a recently unearthed video from 2011, he told Graham Norton about inviting young Prince William and Prince Harry to his freaky social gatherings.
“I read that you want to get Prince William and Prince Harry to the Diddy party,” Graham Norton said.
Hearing this, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs snapped, “Not any more, they’re off the list! But before, when they were young bucks, they were getting up to trouble themselves.”
“So I was like, 'Hey, why don’t you come out and hang with me?' ” he added.
While this served as evidence of him calling King Charles’ children to socialize with him, there’s actually no proof of the royal brothers accepting his requests.
Prince Harry was named in one lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, but hasn’t been accused of any sort of wrongdoing in it, as per Express UK.
It was that producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones had stated in one February legal document that people were attracted to the accused artist because of his access to high-profile celebrities, such as the Duke of Sussex.
Page Six further reported that the only instance of Prince William and Prince Harry recorded with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is from a 2007 party, which was hosted by them to thank everyone for the charity ‘Diana Concert.’
Various photographs of them were taken together along with rival rapper Kanye West.