Royal

King Charles carries out ‘final act’ for Prince William’s future amid royal chaos

The British monarch took a major step to save his elder son, Prince William, from a huge ‘burden’ after he ascends the throne

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

King Charles carries out ‘final act’ for Prince William’s future amid royal chaos


King Charles has taken the final step to safeguard Prince William from a major future trouble.

Amid chaos in the British Royal Family over Prince Andrew’s disgracing controversies, which keep reigniting from time to time, the British King finally carried out a “final act” to separate his younger brother from the institution, making the Prince of Wales’s path easier after he takes over the throne.

Last week, the former Duke of York released an official statement, announcing that he, after discussions with King Charles and his family, surrendered his royal titles as his scandals tarnished the image of monarchy.

However, behind the scenes, it was the cancer-stricken monarch who forced Andrew to give up the titles, revealed palace insiders.

Speaking to Radar Online, a new source has shared that making Andrew surrender his titles was King Charles’s “final act” to save Prince William from the chaos which could lead him to make tough choices he became the monarch.

"Charles saw this as his way of protecting the institution – and his son. He didn't want William inheriting a situation where his uncle still held titles or ceremonial honors. This was the King's final act of housekeeping before the next reign begins,” told the tipster.

They continued, "William's been very clear that he views Andrew as a liability to the monarchy's reputation. If the King hadn't stepped in, William was fully prepared to handle it himself.”

Another source stated, “The King saw the storm approaching. There was a clear feeling they had to act fast and take control of the story. It was the King's way of putting an end to a long and difficult chapter.”

"He's aware his time is limited and wanted to spare William the burden of sorting it out. In many ways, this was Charles' last gift to his son – and quite possibly his final act of service,” the insider further added.

Prince William is King Charles’s elder son and heir apparent to the British throne.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles’ exact fiery words to Prince Andrew

Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles’ exact fiery words to Prince Andrew
King Charles sends savage message to Prince Andrew amid mounting tension

King Charles holds crucial meeting at palace as Giuffre memoir releases

King Charles holds crucial meeting at palace as Giuffre memoir releases
The British monarch presides over important meeting with key officials as Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir releases

Prince Andrew called to testify in Epstein investigation after royal fallout

Prince Andrew called to testify in Epstein investigation after royal fallout
Prince Andrew will be summoned to give evidence about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein

King Charles receives strong appeal from Giuffre family amid memoir release

King Charles receives strong appeal from Giuffre family amid memoir release
Prince Andrew's late accuser Virginia Giuffre's brother makes emotional plea to King Charles

Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia unveil sweet photo of Princess Ines

Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia unveil sweet photo of Princess Ines
The Swedish Prince and Princess welcomed Ines on February 7 at Stockholm's Danderyd Hospital

Prince Leka melts hearts with touching wish, adorable photos on daughter’s 5th

Prince Leka melts hearts with touching wish, adorable photos on daughter’s 5th
The Albanian Prince rings in his ‘bestie’ daughter Princess Geraldine’s 5th birthday with heart-melting tribute

Prince William finally makes big announcement after uncle Andrew loses his titles

Prince William finally makes big announcement after uncle Andrew loses his titles
The Prince of Wales steps up with major update after Prince Andrew gave up his royal titles

King Felipe delivers powerful speech on major concerns at high-profile event

King Felipe delivers powerful speech on major concerns at high-profile event
The Spanish monarch, Felipe VI, made regal appearance to attend special event in Barcelona

Sarah Ferguson 'furious' over title loss as she makes key social media changes

Sarah Ferguson 'furious' over title loss as she makes key social media changes
Fergie has updated her X handle following losing her 'Duchess of York' title amid recent alleged Epstein links

King Carl Gustaf welcomes Montenegro's President for his 2-day Swedish trip

King Carl Gustaf welcomes Montenegro's President for his 2-day Swedish trip
Montenegro's President arrived in Sweden earlier this week for two day official state visit

Prince William set to target Royals who may lose titles under his reign

Prince William set to target Royals who may lose titles under his reign
The Prince of Wales prepares list of British Royal Family members who might lost their titles during his monarchy

Virginia Giuffre's ghostwriter urges Prince Andrew to name more abusers

Virginia Giuffre's ghostwriter urges Prince Andrew to name more abusers
Amy Wallace, ghostwriter of Virginia Giuffre's bombshell memoir, said she fully stands by the claims outlined in the book