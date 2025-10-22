Royal

King Charles holds crucial meeting at palace as Giuffre memoir releases

The British monarch presides over important meeting with key officials as Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir releases

  • By Sidra Khan
King Charles hosted a royal reception at palace just in time when Prince Andrew’s late accuser Virginia Giuffre’s posthumous memoir was released.

On Tuesday, October 21, the British monarch hosted a special reception at St. James Palace, alongside Prime Minister Keir Starmer, where he welcomed the leaders of six Western Balkan countries, including Prime Minister Edi Rama and the Prime Minister of Kosovo.

The delegations were received in London as part of the Berlin Process Summit, scheduled to take place on Wednesday, October 22.

During the gathering, the officials highlighted achievements in the region’s creative sectors and the UK’s ongoing partnership with these countries.

The focus of the event was on ensuring future prosperity by strengthening collaboration between Britain and the region.

Speaking at the reception, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said that the event was “a sign of how strongly we value the UK’s relationship with the Western Balkans and with the different partners that we have here today”.

It is pertinent to mention that the Berlin Process is an annual meeting held between leaders of Western Balkan countries and some European nations.

The international initiative aims to strengthen regional collaboration and boost economic growth whilst supporting the Western Balkans' alignment with Europe.

Notably, King Charles’s reception came on the same day his younger brother Prince Andrew’s late accuser Virginia Giuffre’s bombshell memoir hit the shelves.

In the scathing memoir, she detailed her first encounter with the former Duke of York and also many other shocking truths about Epstein-related scandals.

