Royal

King Charles receives strong appeal from Giuffre family amid memoir release

  • By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Prince Andrew’s late accuser Virginia Giuffre’s family has made a strong appeal to King Charles as her bombshell memoir Nobody’s Girl finally released.

Just days prior to the Virginia’s memoir release – in which she has recounted three sexual encounters with the Royal, which he has always denied, Andrew announced that he is giving up his Royal titles.

On Friday, October 17, the 65-year-old released a statement through Buckingham Palace which read, “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.”

He continued, “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life.”

“With His Majesty's agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me,” Andrew added.

During his appearance at This Morning, Virginia’s brother said, “I truly believe if prince wasn’t in front of his name he would be behind bars.”

“I don’t think he should bear the prince name before Andrew I think the King has the ability to take that away but it’s just not enough – I do believe there are two sets of laws,” he added.

He further appealed, “We would call for them to open the investigation, there are flight logs, they can follow the money.”

Virginia - who was introduced to Andrew through the paedophile and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in early 2000s accused the disgraced royal of raping her when she was under 18.

