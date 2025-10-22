King Felipe delivers powerful speech on major concerns at high-profile event

King Felipe is drawing attention to major challenges.
Taking to its official Instagram account on Tuesday, October 21, the Spanish Royal Family posted a carousel of photos as they shared about the monarch’s latest engagement in Barcelona.
During his new outing, Felipe VI attended the second edition of World in Progress Forum, where he delivered a powerful speech to address major current issues that could affect the future of the world.
In his address, the King spoke on a wide array of topics, including energy security, geopolitics, and challenges of artificial intelligence.
“The King has attended this morning the second edition of the Forum “World In Progress” (WIP) in Barcelona; a meeting place for political, academic, business and social leaders from all over the world to reflect and dialogue on the great global challenges,” shared the Royal Family.
They continued, “Energy security, the financial system facing market challenges, sustainability, geopolitics, or the challenges of Artificial Intelligence are some of the topics addressed in these conferences that promote cooperation, innovation and joint action in the face of economic, social and geopolitical transformations.”
Sharing about King Felipe’s speech, they noted, “In his speech, the King stressed that ‘the democratic quality of the societies of tomorrow will depend, and greatly, on the quality of education today. That’s why we must defend and strengthen our public education systems, and the ways so that, with freedom and responsibility, we all continue to learn at different stages of life.’”
In the gallery, the palace shared glimpses from the event, showing King Felipe VI meeting key delegation, students, and moments from his impactful speech on stage.