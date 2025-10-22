Prince Leka melts hearts with touching wish, adorable photos on daughter’s 5th

Prince Leka is celebrating his beloved daughter’s special day!
On Tuesday, October 21, the Albanian Prince took to his official Instagram account to ring in his daughter, Princess Geraldine’s, 5th birthday.
To celebrate the big day, Leka posted a carousel of swoon-worthy clicks along with a touching tribute, melting hearts of the royal fans.
“My bestie Geraldine,” began the 43-year-old Prince, adding, “In your eyes I see infinity of love; in your smile I see the reason why the world is good.”
He sweetly continued, “May life always embrace you with light, with peace and with people who love you as I do. Always walk with a heart full of courage and a soul full of dreams.”
“Happy birthday, my little angel! With all my love, Babi yt,” concluded Leka.
The heart-melting carousel of photos showed adorable black-and-white glimpses of the father-daughter duo, seemingly from a new photoshoot, with Prince Leka donning a white shirt, black coat, and what appeared to be khaki pants.
Meanwhile, Geraldine looked angelic in a striped top with a collar, paired with black leggings.
In the first click, the cute 5-year-old Princess was seen giggling as she seemingly raced with her father on a street, while the second showed the little girl smilingly gazing into the camera with Prince Leka standing behind her.
As the gallery progressed, the carousel featured a couple more glimpses of the duo, sharing heartfelt moments.
The post quickly sparked a frenzy among royal fans, who swooned over the adorable father-daughter duo with sweet comments.
Prince Leka welcomed Princess Geraldine on October 22, 2020, with his ex-wife Elia Zaharia – Albanian actress and former singer.