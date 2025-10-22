Royal

Prince Leka melts hearts with touching wish, adorable photos on daughter’s 5th

The Albanian Prince rings in his ‘bestie’ daughter Princess Geraldine’s 5th birthday with heart-melting tribute

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |
Prince Leka melts hearts with touching wish, adorable photos on daughter’s 5th
Prince Leka melts hearts with touching wish, adorable photos on daughter’s 5th

Prince Leka is celebrating his beloved daughter’s special day!

On Tuesday, October 21, the Albanian Prince took to his official Instagram account to ring in his daughter, Princess Geraldine’s, 5th birthday.

To celebrate the big day, Leka posted a carousel of swoon-worthy clicks along with a touching tribute, melting hearts of the royal fans.

“My bestie Geraldine,” began the 43-year-old Prince, adding, “In your eyes I see infinity of love; in your smile I see the reason why the world is good.”

He sweetly continued, “May life always embrace you with light, with peace and with people who love you as I do. Always walk with a heart full of courage and a soul full of dreams.”

“Happy birthday, my little angel! With all my love, Babi yt,” concluded Leka.

The heart-melting carousel of photos showed adorable black-and-white glimpses of the father-daughter duo, seemingly from a new photoshoot, with Prince Leka donning a white shirt, black coat, and what appeared to be khaki pants.

Meanwhile, Geraldine looked angelic in a striped top with a collar, paired with black leggings.

In the first click, the cute 5-year-old Princess was seen giggling as she seemingly raced with her father on a street, while the second showed the little girl smilingly gazing into the camera with Prince Leka standing behind her.

As the gallery progressed, the carousel featured a couple more glimpses of the duo, sharing heartfelt moments.

The post quickly sparked a frenzy among royal fans, who swooned over the adorable father-daughter duo with sweet comments.

Prince Leka welcomed Princess Geraldine on October 22, 2020, with his ex-wife Elia Zaharia – Albanian actress and former singer.

Advertisement
You Might Like:

King Charles receives strong appeal from Giuffre family amid memoir release

King Charles receives strong appeal from Giuffre family amid memoir release
Prince Andrew's late accuser Virginia Giuffre's brother makes emotional plea to King Charles

Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia unveil sweet photo of Princess Ines

Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia unveil sweet photo of Princess Ines
The Swedish Prince and Princess welcomed Ines on February 7 at Stockholm's Danderyd Hospital

Prince William finally makes big announcement after uncle Andrew loses his titles

Prince William finally makes big announcement after uncle Andrew loses his titles
The Prince of Wales steps up with major update after Prince Andrew gave up his royal titles

King Felipe delivers powerful speech on major concerns at high-profile event

King Felipe delivers powerful speech on major concerns at high-profile event
The Spanish monarch, Felipe VI, made regal appearance to attend special event in Barcelona

Sarah Ferguson 'furious' over title loss as she makes key social media changes

Sarah Ferguson 'furious' over title loss as she makes key social media changes
Fergie has updated her X handle following losing her 'Duchess of York' title amid recent alleged Epstein links

King Carl Gustaf welcomes Montenegro's President for his 2-day Swedish trip

King Carl Gustaf welcomes Montenegro's President for his 2-day Swedish trip
Montenegro's President arrived in Sweden earlier this week for two day official state visit

Prince William set to target Royals who may lose titles under his reign

Prince William set to target Royals who may lose titles under his reign
The Prince of Wales prepares list of British Royal Family members who might lost their titles during his monarchy

Virginia Giuffre's ghostwriter urges Prince Andrew to name more abusers

Virginia Giuffre's ghostwriter urges Prince Andrew to name more abusers
Amy Wallace, ghostwriter of Virginia Giuffre's bombshell memoir, said she fully stands by the claims outlined in the book

Prince Andrew's close pal gives shocking first statement on Duke title drop

Prince Andrew's close pal gives shocking first statement on Duke title drop
Prince Andrew's friend reacts to his decision giving up his Royal titles amid Jeffrey Epstein - Virginia Giuffre controversies

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg welcomes baby no. 2 with Nicolas Bagory

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg welcomes baby no. 2 with Nicolas Bagory
Nicolas Bagory and Princess Alexandra tied the knot in April 2023

King Charles issues crucial statement ahead of Giuffre's memoir release

King Charles issues crucial statement ahead of Giuffre's memoir release
Buckingham Palace releases King Charles message just a day before Virginia Giuffre's memoir release

Princess Anne's true feelings about Prince Andrew revealed after title surrender

Princess Anne's true feelings about Prince Andrew revealed after title surrender
Prince Andrew surrendered his royal titles last week amid the alleged links with Jeffrey Epstein