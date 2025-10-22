Royal

Prince Andrew called to testify in Epstein investigation after royal fallout

Prince Andrew will be summoned to give evidence about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Prince Andrew remains deeply entangled in the Jeffrey Epstein saga as he is expected to face court soon.

The recent reports revealed that the disgraced royal will be summoned to give evidence about his ties to infamous paedophile financier, Jeffrey Epstein, in front of a US committee.

Stephen Lynch, a senior member of the US House Oversight Committee, disclosed that he wanted to speak to the King Chalres’ brother “regarding his involvement in all of this.”

While conversing with BBC Newsnight, the politician was questioned by presenter Victoria Derbyshire, “Would you consider inviting Prince Andrew to speak to your committee?”

Lynch replied, “We would be extremely interested in hearing from Prince Andrew regarding his involvement in all of this, yes.”

Upon asking on whether he will “issue that invitation,” Lynch said, “We will I'm sure, I'm sure. We've had an opportunity to interview a half dozen of these survivors, each one of them has really had a bond with Virginia Giuffre and I think these memoirs only strengthen that bond.”

He added, “And I think for those on our committee, both Democrat and Republican that have seen the pain and anguish that has been experienced by these women, it will only increase our interest in speaking to everyone who was involved here.”

However, as a UK citizen, Prince Andrew cannot be forced to testify in the US, it’s his choice to cooperate.

The committee is examining newly released “Epstein files” that once again reference Prince Andrew, reigniting public criticism against him.

Notably, the new blow came just days after Prince Andrew renounced the titles and honours amid the intense scrutiny over his ties with sex-offender Jeffery Epstein.

