Prince William drops new message ahead of his business trip to Rio de Janeiro 

Prince William is preparing for his high-profile appearance in the upcoming Earthshot Prize ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
A week before the awards night, the Prince of Wales turned to his joint Instagram account with Princess of Wales, Catherine, on Wednesday, October 22, to re-share the exciting update released by the organizers of The Earthshot Prize ceremony.
"Choosing to build a world where nothing goes to waste, where the leftovers of one process become the raw materials of the next – just like they do in nature," the future King wrote over Instagram Stories.
The footage featured Matthew McConaughey's voice for the trailer with the theme, "Meet the World’s True Action Heroes," as several global stars supported its 2025 awards gala.
Among those celebrities, the future is also the one who is set to attend the awards night on Wednesday, November 5, at The Museum of Tomorrow, Rio de Janeiro.
Notably, the 2025 Awards Night is the culmination of The Earthshot Prize Summit – a three-day programme featuring high-level events, bilateral meetings and the Impact Assembly.
In Rio de Janeiro from 3 – 5 November, where five of the 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalists will win a £1 million award to help advance or replicate their work and recognize their achievement and potential.
As of now, it remains unclear whether Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, will accompany Prince William at The Earthshot Prize ceremony.