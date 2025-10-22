Royal

Prince William drops new message ahead of his business trip to Rio de Janeiro

The Prince of Wales will travel to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to attend The Earthshot Prize 2025

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
Prince William drops new message ahead of his business trip to Rio de Janeiro
Prince William drops new message ahead of his business trip to Rio de Janeiro 

Prince William is preparing for his high-profile appearance in the upcoming Earthshot Prize ceremony in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A week before the awards night, the Prince of Wales turned to his joint Instagram account with Princess of Wales, Catherine, on Wednesday, October 22, to re-share the exciting update released by the organizers of The Earthshot Prize ceremony.

"Choosing to build a world where nothing goes to waste, where the leftovers of one process become the raw materials of the next – just like they do in nature," the future King wrote over Instagram Stories.

P.C.: Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram
P.C.: Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram 

The footage featured Matthew McConaughey's voice for the trailer with the theme, "Meet the World’s True Action Heroes," as several global stars supported its 2025 awards gala.

Among those celebrities, the future is also the one who is set to attend the awards night on Wednesday, November 5, at The Museum of Tomorrow, Rio de Janeiro.

Notably, the 2025 Awards Night is the culmination of The Earthshot Prize Summit – a three-day programme featuring high-level events, bilateral meetings and the Impact Assembly.

In Rio de Janeiro from 3 – 5 November, where five of the 2025 Earthshot Prize Finalists will win a £1 million award to help advance or replicate their work and recognize their achievement and potential.

As of now, it remains unclear whether Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, will accompany Prince William at The Earthshot Prize ceremony.   

Advertisement
You Might Like:

King Charles picks 'loyal' ally as Prince Andrew targets Virginia Giuffre

King Charles picks 'loyal' ally as Prince Andrew targets Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew surrendered his Duke of York title after an intense agreement with King Charles

King Charles carries out ‘final act’ for Prince William’s future amid royal chaos

King Charles carries out ‘final act’ for Prince William’s future amid royal chaos
The British monarch took a major step to save his elder son, Prince William, from a huge ‘burden’ after he ascends the throne

Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles’ exact fiery words to Prince Andrew

Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles’ exact fiery words to Prince Andrew
King Charles sends savage message to Prince Andrew amid mounting tension

King Charles holds crucial meeting at palace as Giuffre memoir releases

King Charles holds crucial meeting at palace as Giuffre memoir releases
The British monarch presides over important meeting with key officials as Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre’s memoir releases

Prince Andrew called to testify in Epstein investigation after royal fallout

Prince Andrew called to testify in Epstein investigation after royal fallout
Prince Andrew will be summoned to give evidence about his ties to Jeffrey Epstein

King Charles receives strong appeal from Giuffre family amid memoir release

King Charles receives strong appeal from Giuffre family amid memoir release
Prince Andrew's late accuser Virginia Giuffre's brother makes emotional plea to King Charles

Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia unveil sweet photo of Princess Ines

Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia unveil sweet photo of Princess Ines
The Swedish Prince and Princess welcomed Ines on February 7 at Stockholm's Danderyd Hospital

Prince Leka melts hearts with touching wish, adorable photos on daughter’s 5th

Prince Leka melts hearts with touching wish, adorable photos on daughter’s 5th
The Albanian Prince rings in his ‘bestie’ daughter Princess Geraldine’s 5th birthday with heart-melting tribute

Prince William finally makes big announcement after uncle Andrew loses his titles

Prince William finally makes big announcement after uncle Andrew loses his titles
The Prince of Wales steps up with major update after Prince Andrew gave up his royal titles

King Felipe delivers powerful speech on major concerns at high-profile event

King Felipe delivers powerful speech on major concerns at high-profile event
The Spanish monarch, Felipe VI, made regal appearance to attend special event in Barcelona

Sarah Ferguson 'furious' over title loss as she makes key social media changes

Sarah Ferguson 'furious' over title loss as she makes key social media changes
Fergie has updated her X handle following losing her 'Duchess of York' title amid recent alleged Epstein links

King Carl Gustaf welcomes Montenegro's President for his 2-day Swedish trip

King Carl Gustaf welcomes Montenegro's President for his 2-day Swedish trip
Montenegro's President arrived in Sweden earlier this week for two day official state visit