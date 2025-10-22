King Charles, Queen Camilla touch down in Vatican City for pious state-visit 

King Charles and his life partner, Queen Camilla, arrived at the Holy See for their historical state visit.
On Wednesday, October 22, the British Royal Family turned to the official Instagram account to release a significant update on Their Majesties’ pious trip to Vatican City.
According to media reports, the royal couple, who tied the knot in 2005, landed at Ciampino 31st Wing Airport, where they were welcomed on the red carpet by His Majesty’s Ambassador to the Holy See, Christopher Trott.
"The King and Queen have arrived for their State Visit to the Holy See. Swipe to read more about Their Majesties’ previous visits to the Holy See, Vatican City," King Charles’s office stated in the caption.
Sharing the delightful image of the Royal couple, Buckingham Palace wrote, "This week, The King and Queen will visit the Holy See on a special State Visit."
"Their Majesties will join His Holiness Pope Leo XIV to celebrate the 2025 Jubilee Year. Traditionally marked every 25 years, the Jubilee is an important time for the Catholic Church," they noted.
The State Visit takes place from October 22 to 23, aiming to highlight the close ties between the Catholic Church and the Church of England, of which King Charles serves as supreme governor.
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s visit marked their return to the Vatican City after they visited Pope Francis earlier this year, a few days before the Pontiff’s death.