Prince Carl Philip, Princess Sofia unveil sweet photo of Princess Ines

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia delighted royal fans by sharing an adorable, never-before-seen photo of their youngest daughter, Princess Ines.
On October 21, the social media account @ChristinsQueens posted a thank-you card sent in response to well-wishes for the Swedish Prince and Princess' daughter’s christening, featuring a precious photo of Princess Ines.
The heartwarming photo featured Ines grinning in her traditional christening attire
A touching message from Sofia and Carl Philip said, "We would like to extend our warmest thanks for your kind wishes and thoughtfulness on the occasion of the Christening of our daughter, Princess Ines."
Carl Philip and Sofia's daughter, who is currently eighth in line to the Swedish throne, was christened on June 13, the same day as the Prince Couple's tenth wedding anniversary.
The christening was occurred at Drottningholm Palace Chapel.
Princess Ines christening was attended by members of the Swedish royal family, including Ines' three older brothers, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian, who all poured the baptismal water during the service.
The little Princess' big cousin Princess Estelle was picked by Sofia and Carl Philip to be one of Ines' godparents.
On the birth of Princess, Prince Carl and Princess Sophie noted, "We are happy to welcome our newborn daughter into the world. The big brothers are now looking forward to getting to know their new little sister."
The royal couple welcomed Ines, their first daughter, on February 7 at Stockholm's Danderyd Hospital.