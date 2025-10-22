Prince William finally makes big announcement after uncle Andrew loses his titles

Prince William has stepped into the spotlight with a major announcement, coming just days after his uncle Prince Andrew was stripped of his royal titles.
On Tuesday, the Prince of Wales initiative Earthshot Prize Awards announced its star-studded line-up, who will accompany William as he travels to Brazil for his annual awards next month.
He is set to bring the star power to Brazil, enlisting Matthew McConaughey, Kylie Minogue, Canadian singer Shawn Mendes, and other global celebrities to join him at this year’s Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in Rio on 5 November.
The star-studded lineup features music legend Gilberto Gil performing with Grammy nominee Anitta, while Brazilian host Luciano Huck will lead the event alongside soccer star Cafu.
Australian-born singer Kylie said, "Brazil - I'm coming back! It's a privilege and honour to be part of The Earthshot Prize in Rio – on stage with the people and the ideas that could save our planet."
Matthew McConaughey appeared in an action-packed trailer celebrating the 15 finalists vying for $1.3 million each to fund their environmental projects.
“When the stakes are highest, that’s when heroes rise,” McConaughey said in his voiceover to the film.
The awards evening is the culmination of three days of events in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Notably, this announcement came after Prince William made headlines with his “ruthless approach” towards the disgraced royal Prince Andrew, who lost his titles and honors amid scrutiny over Jeffery Epstein ties.
The sources said that he plans a hardline stance toward Prince Andrew, seeking to remove him from royal circles to protect the monarchy’s integrity.