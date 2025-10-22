Royal

King Charles picks 'loyal' ally as Prince Andrew targets Virginia Giuffre

Prince Andrew surrendered his Duke of York title after an intense agreement with King Charles

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • |
King Charles picks 'loyal' ally as Prince Andrew targets Virginia Giuffre 

King Charles has appointed his most trusted aide after Prince Andrew dumped dirt on his late accuser, Virginia Giuffre.

After surrendering his Duke of York title, the disgraced Royal member had allegedly attempted to enlist the help of his bodyguard to "dig up dirt" on his deceased accuser to avoid the heavy weight of his controversies.

However, it is now reported that His Majesty named Lord Peter Rosslyn, who now serves as Lord Steward and Personal Secretary to Charles and his wife, Queen Camilla, was head of Royalty and Diplomatic Protection when Andrew raised his concerns last week. 

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s father approached Metropolitan Police close protection with sensitive information about Giuffre in 2011, according to Sky News.

Metropolitan Police last week confirmed they were "actively looking into" claims that the royal had sought to have investigated against the 41-year-old American and Australian advocate.

However, police sources suggested that the severity of the request would have necessitated the officer to escalate it further to senior staff.

Notably, Lord Peter Rosslyn has received special instructions for managing King Charles’s personal affairs and his non-state business, including Prince Andrew’s ongoing Virginia Giuffre scandal.

For those uninformed, Prince Andrew has given up his Duke of York title after signing a secret agreement with King Charles, earlier this month. 

