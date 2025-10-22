Buckingham Palace reveals King Charles’ exact fiery words to Prince Andrew

King Charles has reportedly delivered a scathing message to Prince Andrew, reflecting growing tensions within the royal family as frustrations over his brother’s public role continue to mount.
As per Radaronline, the palace sources revealed that the British Monarch told aides he wishes Prince Andrew would ‘just disappear’ from public life.
"Charles has had enough," claimed a senior palace source.
The tipster revealed, "He's at the end of his rope. His words about Andrew were, 'Oh, just p--- off,' which tells you everything about where things stand. He sighed and looked absolutely exhausted. He wants Andrew to stop hiding behind his remaining titles and quietly remove himself from public life for good."
"The King's view is that this should have ended long ago," another insider claimed.
Sharing about King Charles’ wish, a source stated, "He believes the only way for the monarchy to move forward is for Andrew to fully renounce his status – not half-measures, not suspended titles, but total withdrawal. It's not just about optics anymore; it's about integrity."
Notably, although Andrew gave up his Duke of York title and Garter membership, he still goes by ‘Prince’ and remains eighth in line, drawing the ire of the King and Prince William.
The Royal family put pressure on Prince Andrew to completely vanish from the royal scene as he brings humiliation for the monarchy due to his links with infamous sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein.