‘Monsters’ Nicholas Alexander Chavez reveals his thoughts on Menéndez brothers

Monsters’ Nicholas Alexander Chavez is sharing his opinion on the Menéndez brothers!
During the premiere of Grotesquerie on Monday, September 23, the actor, who portrayed the character of Lyle Menéndez, spoke exclusively to PEOPLE Magazine and reflected on his role as well as shared his thoughts on the two brothers.
While talking about his feelings for Erik and Lyle, Chavez expressed, “I really sympathize with the brothers.”
“The fact that this was the most traumatic moment of their life, and then having that put on television for the world to see. I would imagine that would be incredibly heavy,” he added.
Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, revolves around the story of two brothers who murdered their parents on August 20, 1989. It covers the brutal crimes and the brothers’ conviction for the first-degree murder, leading to life sentences without parole.
Recently, Erik called out the series’ showrunner Murphy in Lyle’s Facebook page for displaying “blatant lies” about them in the series.
Slamming Murphy, he wrote, “I believed we had moved beyond the lies and ruinous character portrayals of Lyle, creating a caricature of Lyle rooted in horrible and blatant lies rampant in the show. I can only believe they were done so on purpose.”
He wrapped his post by saying heavy-heartedly that he cannot believe the director and writer can be this “naïve and inaccurate” about the facts of their lives so as to do this without “bad intent.”